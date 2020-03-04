Search
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Charter school volleyball coach spiked after leaving Villages sales force

The volleyball coach at The Villages Charter School has been ousted after leaving The Properties of The Villages sales force.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Get rid of the adult children breaking the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager argues its time to get the adult law-breaking “children” out of their enabling parents’ homes in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Lady Lake should not provide water to Sumter County development

A Village of El Cortez resident is applauding Lady Lake commissioners who don’t want to provide water to a development in Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Edward Joseph Snay, Jr.

Eddie Snay supported many charities and gave generously to the Mito Foundation, several veterans organizations and for the protection of animals.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Summerfield man jailed after violent battle with lady friend over laundry

Chase Tyler Guy

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Monday night after a nasty battle with his lady friend over a lack of laundry.

The woman told sheriff’s deputies that she had been sitting on a couch in the living room holding an infant when 29-year-old Chase Tyler Guy “became aggressive” and attempted to hit her with a closed fist. She said she moved back and he missed her but she believed he would have struck her if she hadn’t avoided the punch, a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman said she told her son to call 911 and went to a rear bedroom. She claimed Guy jabbed his hand into the right side of her neck. She said she then went outside and got on the phone to speak with the sheriff’s office, the report says.

The woman also told deputies that Monday’s incident wasn’t the first time violence had occurred. She claimed Guy struck her in the face on Oct. 28 when she woke him up because she wasn’t feeling well and provided deputies with a photo from that day showing her lip split open, the report says.

A deputy then spoke with on the phone. He said there was a verbal altercation over clothes but denied striking the woman or taking a swing at her, the report says.

Guy, who lives on SE 138th Place in Summerfield, was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery and simple assault with intent to do violence. He was being held on no bond and is due in court April 7 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges.

Opinions

Opinions

Keep moving for a longer and better life

Dr. Gabe Mirkin advises that everyone should try to keep moving their muscles every day. He takes a look at the science behind that advice.
Read more
