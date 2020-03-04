Summerfield man jailed after violent battle with lady friend over laundry

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Monday night after a nasty battle with his lady friend over a lack of laundry.

The woman told sheriff’s deputies that she had been sitting on a couch in the living room holding an infant when 29-year-old Chase Tyler Guy “became aggressive” and attempted to hit her with a closed fist. She said she moved back and he missed her but she believed he would have struck her if she hadn’t avoided the punch, a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman said she told her son to call 911 and went to a rear bedroom. She claimed Guy jabbed his hand into the right side of her neck. She said she then went outside and got on the phone to speak with the sheriff’s office, the report says.

The woman also told deputies that Monday’s incident wasn’t the first time violence had occurred. She claimed Guy struck her in the face on Oct. 28 when she woke him up because she wasn’t feeling well and provided deputies with a photo from that day showing her lip split open, the report says.

A deputy then spoke with on the phone. He said there was a verbal altercation over clothes but denied striking the woman or taking a swing at her, the report says.

Guy, who lives on SE 138th Place in Summerfield, was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery and simple assault with intent to do violence. He was being held on no bond and is due in court April 7 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges.