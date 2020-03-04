Woman in high-heel boots struggles through sobriety exercises at Boone Gate

A woman in high-heel boots was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after struggling through field sobriety exercises near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Sommer Smith, 24, of Webster, had been driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday traveling on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when her vehicle crossed the line several times, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Smith, who appeared to have been drinking, was traveling with two passengers who were “highly intoxicated,” the report said. They said they had been thrown out of the Raw Hyde entertainment venue in Ocala. There were several open containers of Michelob Ultra in the vehicle.

A police officer invited Smith to take part in field sobriety exercises. The officer noted that Smith was wearing “high-heel boots” and she was offered the opportunity to take them off. She said she’d prefer to wear them. Smith had a difficult time completing the exercises.

She was taken into custody on a charge of driving under the influence and became combative with the officers. During the booking process at the police station, she put her feet on a desk. She was told to remove her feet from the desk, but she refused and asked, “What are you going to do about it?”

After leaving the police station, she began kicking the cage in the patrol car.

“Smith also stated that her mom would be at the jail and that we would let her go,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Smith was booked at the jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

The vehicle was towed from the scene. Smith’s companions went to a nearby Circle K where they made arrangements for transportation home.