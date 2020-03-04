Woman with Connecticut ID tries to cash stolen check because ‘times are rough’ 

A woman with a phony Connecticut driver’s license was arrested after she tried to cash a nearly $5,000 stolen check at a local bank because, “Times are rough.”

Tiffany Langston, 34, of Orlando, aroused suspicion Tuesday when she attempted to cash the $4,950 check at United Southern Bank on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

A bank supervisor contacted law enforcement at about 12:40 p.m. because Langston had tried to cash the stolen check using a Connecticut state driver’s license bearing the photo of another woman, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Langston was found to be in possession of the woman’s driver’s license, Chase Bank card and her Discover card.

Langston admitted the stolen check belonged to a roommate “she did not get along with,” the report said. She also told police that, “Times are rough.”

She was arrested on charges of fraud, possession of a fraudulent driver’s license and possession of counterfeit credit cards. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.