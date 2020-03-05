Anonymous complaints determined to be unfounded in Village of LaBelle

Some recent anonymous complaints were determined to be unfounded in the Village of LaBelle.

Several anonymous complaints were filed in January and February in the Village of LaBelle, but the complaints were cleared by Community Standards personnel.

Community Standards on Feb. 21 received an anonymous complaint that an orange tree had been planted without Architectural Review Committee approval at 477 Ink Spot Way. A Community Standards representative went to the home on Feb. 25 and determined the tree could not be seen from the street.

An anonymous complaint was received Feb. 18 that a homeowner had parked a white Honda Civic in guest parking. A Community Standards representative spoke with the homeowner who confirmed it was a guest who had parked there. A similar complaint about the same vehicle had been filed on Jan. 30.

Also in January, an anonymous complaint had been lodged about a “modification” to a porch at 355 Raccoon Road. A Community Standards representative went to check it out, but determined it, “Looks like a normal porch.” The complaint was cleared.

Two complaints were received in an ongoing battle over a neighbor’s lighting at a home at 3517 Vineyard Drive. The complaints were filed on Jan. 30 and Feb. 14 by a homeowner who gave his name. The complaints claimed that the lights were pointed at another neighbor’s home. In one case, the complainant brought in pictures supporting his contention. In each case, it was determined the lights were not in violation of the deed restriction and the complaints were cleared.

Residents of the Haciendas of Mission Hills were recently incensed when trolls filed more than 40 complaints about deed compliance violations.