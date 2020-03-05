Search
Home Photos
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Staff Report
80.7 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

PAC looking to unseat incumbents officially registered with state commission

A Political Action Committee focused on unseating incumbent Sumter County commissions has officially registered with the Florida Elections Commission.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Opposition to Ted Nugent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle North resident addresses a previous Letter to the Editor about rocker Ted Nugent coming to The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Accolades to the Astronomy Club of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident offers accolades to the Astronomy Club of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Donna M. Whitney

Donna Whitney loved cross stitch, knitted many sweaters, enjoyed playing bridge and taking cruise trips.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Read More Business

Bald Eagle in Tree with Great Blue Heron Nest

This bald eagle was perched in a tree with a great blue heron nest at Evan’s Prairie. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!

Bald Eagle in Tree with Great Blue Heron Nest
Bald Eagle in Tree with Great Blue Heron Nest

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Related Articles

Photos

Squirrel In Tree Hole At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this squirrel poking its head out of a hole in a tree at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing...
Read more
Photos

Great Horned Owl Near Lake Deaton

Look at this majestic great horned owl seen in the early morning near Lake Deaton. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your...
Read more
Photos

Baby Raccoons With Mom At Cane Garden Country Club

These baby raccoons and their mom were spotted at Cane Garden Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your local photos...
Read more
Photos

Seagull Flying Over Lake Sumter

Check out this seagull spotted flying over Lake Sumter. Thanks to Kathleen Kreidler for sharing her photo! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Wet Winter Morning In The Villages

This wet winter morning was captured outside a front door in The Villages. Thanks to Pam Smothers for sharing her photo! Share your local photos...
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Morning Sunrise Over Odell Circle

Look at this beautiful morning sunrise over Odell Circle. Thanks to Diane Williams for sharing her photo! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Great Horned Owl Atop the Trolley Barn at Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this stunning silhouette of a great horned owl standing atop the trolley barn at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for...
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

News

PAC looking to unseat incumbents officially registered with state commission

A Political Action Committee focused on unseating incumbent Sumter County commissions has officially registered with the Florida Elections Commission.
Read more
News

Sumter County selects CenturyLink to deliver new 911 system

Sumter County has selected CenturyLink Inc. to deliver a new 911 system that will modernize the county’s emergency call management system to a Next Generation 911platform.
Read more
News

Villagers can help fellow residents through Community Improvement Council

Want to help improve life in The Villages. Join the Community Improvement Council. We've got an application you can fill out onlie.
Read more
News

Golf courses closed until further notice at Mallory Hill

The Caroline, Amelia and Virginia courses are closed until further notice at the Mallory Hill Championship Golf Course in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sumter County selects CenturyLink to deliver new 911 system

Sumter County has selected CenturyLink Inc. to deliver a new 911 system that will modernize the county’s emergency call management system to a Next Generation 911platform.
Read more
News

Villagers can help fellow residents through Community Improvement Council

Want to help improve life in The Villages. Join the Community Improvement Council. We've got an application you can fill out onlie.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Changing our habits could help protect our health

A Villager says some common sense changes in our habits could help protect our health with regard to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man jailed after fleeing from deputy in Summerfield and crashing in Belleview

A Belleview man was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday afternoon after a sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving away from an area in Summerfield known for illicit drug activity.
Read more
Crime

Woman nabbed after violent spat with two Del Webb Spruce Creekers

A 33-year-old woman was jailed Wednesday afternoon after a violent battle with two women at a home in Del Webb Spruce Creek.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

48,987FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,024FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
overcast clouds
80.7 ° F
84.2 °
75 °
88 %
3.9mph
90 %
Fri
75 °
Sat
61 °
Sun
68 °
Mon
71 °
Tue
64 °

Follow us on Instagram