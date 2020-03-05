Search
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Staff Report
Charter school volleyball coach spiked after leaving Villages sales force

The volleyball coach at The Villages Charter School has been ousted after leaving The Properties of The Villages sales force.
Get rid of the adult children breaking the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager argues its time to get the adult law-breaking "children" out of their enabling parents' homes in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Lady Lake should not provide water to Sumter County development

A Village of El Cortez resident is applauding Lady Lake commissioners who don't want to provide water to a development in Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Donna M. Whitney

Donna Whitney loved cross stitch, knitted many sweaters, enjoyed playing bridge and taking cruise trips.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Donna M. Whitney

Donna Whitney

Donna M. Whitney passed away on February 29, 2020. She was born in Olean, NY on November 23, 1933 to Walter and Lois Klink. Donna graduated from Olean high school and attended Geneseo College earning a bachelors degree in teaching. She taught first grade in Cuba, NY for four years and 31 years in Candor, NY before retiring in 1991. She and her husband moved to The Villages in 1997.

In 1967 she married Eugene Whitney and they had been together for more than 52 years. She loved cross stitch, knitted many sweaters, enjoyed playing bridge and taking cruise trips.

She is survived by her husband Eugene Whitney, son Marc Whitney, sisters Joan Hargis and Carol Kuchinski, a niece, 3 nephews and many friends in The Villages.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, Shriners Children's Hospital or any charity of your choice.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at North Lake Presbyterian Church, Lady Lake, FL. Then to Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL for 1:30 p.m.

Crime

Woman in high-heel boots struggles through sobriety exercises at Boone Gate

A woman in high-heel boots was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after struggling through field sobriety exercises near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Crime

Woman with Connecticut ID tries to cash stolen check because 'times are rough' 

A woman with a phony Connecticut driver's license was arrested after she tried to cash a nearly $5,000 stolen check at a local bank because, "Times are rough."
Keep moving for a longer and better life

Dr. Gabe Mirkin advises that everyone should try to keep moving their muscles every day. He takes a look at the science behind that advice.
Woman in high-heel boots struggles through sobriety exercises at Boone Gate

A woman in high-heel boots was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after struggling through field sobriety exercises near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Crime

Woman with Connecticut ID tries to cash stolen check because ‘times are rough’ 

A woman with a phony Connecticut driver’s license was arrested after she tried to cash a nearly $5,000 stolen check at a local bank because, “Times are rough.”
