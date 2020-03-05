Donna M. Whitney passed away on February 29, 2020. She was born in Olean, NY on November 23, 1933 to Walter and Lois Klink. Donna graduated from Olean high school and attended Geneseo College earning a bachelors degree in teaching. She taught first grade in Cuba, NY for four years and 31 years in Candor, NY before retiring in 1991. She and her husband moved to The Villages in 1997.

In 1967 she married Eugene Whitney and they had been together for more than 52 years. She loved cross stitch, knitted many sweaters, enjoyed playing bridge and taking cruise trips.

She is survived by her husband Eugene Whitney, son Marc Whitney, sisters Joan Hargis and Carol Kuchinski, a niece, 3 nephews and many friends in The Villages.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, Shriners Children’s Hospital or any charity of your choice.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at North Lake Presbyterian Church, Lady Lake, FL. Then to Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL for 1:30 p.m.