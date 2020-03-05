Search
Home News
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Larry D. Croom
80.7 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Villagers can help fellow residents through Community Improvement Council

Want to help improve life in The Villages. Join the Community Improvement Council. We've got an application you can fill out onlie.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Opposition to Ted Nugent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle North resident addresses a previous Letter to the Editor about rocker Ted Nugent coming to The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Accolades to the Astronomy Club of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident offers accolades to the Astronomy Club of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Donna M. Whitney

Donna Whitney loved cross stitch, knitted many sweaters, enjoyed playing bridge and taking cruise trips.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Read More Business

Former police chief awaiting outcome of lawsuit against Fruitland Park

Michael Fewless

Former Fruitland Park Police Chief Michael Fewless and his wife, Laurie, are suing the city for more than $600,000 in connection with an issue that arose in 2018 regarding payments to the Florida Retirement System.

Fewless was hired in August 2015 after a highly distinguished 30-year career with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Like many law enforcement officers, he had enrolled in the retirement system’s Deferred Retirement Option Program in 2011, and as such would have been required to wait six months to a year before enrolling in the system again with a different employer.

Fewless, however, believed he was on solid ground when he signed onto the police department just days after retiring from the sheriff’s office because he didn’t enroll in the state retirement system – also known as FRS – opting instead for a different retirement plan offered by the city. His attorney, Ryan J. Andrews, said Fewless even confirmed with a state retirement official on the phone that he was safe in taking the chief’s job.

But that all changed in August 2018 after the state retirement agency alerted Fewless and the city of an issue. They claimed that he hadn’t waited long enough to take the new position and it didn’t matter that he wasn’t enrolled in the state system because the city offers it to its employees.

Michael Fewless served three years as the chief of Fruitland Park’s Police Department.

Fewless said he was blinded-sided when he was asked to repay the retirement fund because the state agency was treating the situation as if he never retired. Overall, Fewless said when his tenure with the city ended, he had taken a hit somewhere in the neighborhood of $542,000.

Fewless, who is now serving as the deputy police chief in Mount Dora, did score a victory of sorts last July when an administrative judge ruled in his favor. But the state retirement agency basically rejected the judge’s ruling and instead offered Fewless a settlement deal where he would begin receiving his retirement pay again and avoid IRS penalties on the money. But the deal came with the caveat that a large chuck would be taken out of his monthly check until the state agency was paid back the money it claims the City of Fruitland Park should have paid into the system during Fewless’ three years of employment.

At that point, Andrews said, Fewless had no choice but to file suit against the city. The complaint filed by Fewless and his wife, who is his beneficiary, claims that city officials have admitted they made a clerical error and that the issue sits “squarely” on their shoulders.

Mayor Chris Cheshire

It also cites Fewless’ stellar performance as chief of police and says he would have continued working for the department if not for the city’s “negligence” in providing him incorrect information and failing to alert him that “the City signed an agreement with FRS making all new hires compulsory members of the Florida Retirement system.”

Several Fruitland Park government officials were subpoenaed last year before the suit was filed, including Mayor Chris Cheshire, City Manager Gary La Venia, Human Resources Director Diane Kolcun, Treasurer Jeannine Racine, Deputy Treasurer Sue Parker and “the person at the City with the most knowledge concerning Mr. Fewless’ hiring, application, retirement processing, placement on City retirement plan and circumstances concerning his resignation.”

Rick Ranize

In addition, when the city parted ways with Fewless in October 2018 during a contentious commission meeting where he suggested working on a third-party contract until the situation was resolved, a visibly upset Commissioner Rick Ranize told him he’d be glad to serve as a witness on his behalf.

“What we did with the chief tonight is just shameful,” said Ranize, who along with Cheshire had voted to approve the contract to retain Fewless.

On Tuesday, Andrews said they filed the suit for more than $600,000 because in addition to the money Fewless is being forced to pay back to the state, he’s also out a great deal in attorney fees and other expenses.

At last week’s Commission meeting, City Attorney Anita Geraci-Carver said in her report that the city had turned the lawsuit over to its insurance carrier, Brown & Brown, who already had assigned an attorney to handle the case.

Related Articles

News

Villagers can help fellow residents through Community Improvement Council

Want to help improve life in The Villages. Join the Community Improvement Council. We've got an application you can fill out onlie.
Read more
News

Golf courses closed until further notice at Mallory Hill

The Caroline, Amelia and Virginia courses are closed until further notice at the Mallory Hill Championship Golf Course in The Villages.
Read more
News

Paradise Dog Park will be closed for maintenance

The Paradise Dog Park will be temporarily closed for quarterly maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed after fleeing from deputy in Summerfield and crashing in Belleview

A Belleview man was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday afternoon after a sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving away from an area in Summerfield known for illicit drug activity.
Read more
Crime

Woman nabbed after violent spat with two Del Webb Spruce Creekers

A 33-year-old woman was jailed Wednesday afternoon after a violent battle with two women at a home in Del Webb Spruce Creek.
Read more
Entertainment

Local shows canceled over Grammy-winner’s ‘health concerns’ after overseas travel

A local performance has been canceled over a Grammy-winner’s “health concerns” after traveling overseas to a concert in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Read more
News

Charter school volleyball coach spiked after leaving Villages sales force

The volleyball coach at The Villages Charter School has been ousted after leaving The Properties of The Villages sales force.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

News

Villagers can help fellow residents through Community Improvement Council

Want to help improve life in The Villages. Join the Community Improvement Council. We've got an application you can fill out onlie.
Read more
News

Golf courses closed until further notice at Mallory Hill

The Caroline, Amelia and Virginia courses are closed until further notice at the Mallory Hill Championship Golf Course in The Villages.
Read more
News

Paradise Dog Park will be closed for maintenance

The Paradise Dog Park will be temporarily closed for quarterly maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
News

Former police chief awaiting outcome of lawsuit against Fruitland Park

Former Fruitland Park Police Chief Michael Fewless and his wife, Laurie, are suing the city for more than $600,000 in connection with an issue that arose in 2018 regarding payments to the Florida Retirement System.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Golf courses closed until further notice at Mallory Hill

The Caroline, Amelia and Virginia courses are closed until further notice at the Mallory Hill Championship Golf Course in The Villages.
Read more
News

Paradise Dog Park will be closed for maintenance

The Paradise Dog Park will be temporarily closed for quarterly maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Changing our habits could help protect our health

A Villager says some common sense changes in our habits could help protect our health with regard to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man jailed after fleeing from deputy in Summerfield and crashing in Belleview

A Belleview man was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday afternoon after a sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving away from an area in Summerfield known for illicit drug activity.
Read more
Crime

Woman nabbed after violent spat with two Del Webb Spruce Creekers

A 33-year-old woman was jailed Wednesday afternoon after a violent battle with two women at a home in Del Webb Spruce Creek.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

48,987FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,024FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
overcast clouds
80.7 ° F
84.2 °
75 °
88 %
3.9mph
90 %
Fri
75 °
Sat
61 °
Sun
68 °
Mon
71 °
Tue
64 °

Follow us on Instagram