Golf courses closed until further notice at Mallory Hill

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Former Fruitland Park Police Chief Michael Fewless and his wife, Laurie, are suing the city for more than $600,000 in connection with an issue that arose in 2018 regarding payments to the Florida Retirement System.
Former Fruitland Park Police Chief Michael Fewless and his wife, Laurie, are suing the city for more than $600,000 in connection with an issue that arose in 2018 regarding payments to the Florida Retirement System.