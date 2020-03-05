A local performance has been canceled over a Grammy-winner’s “health concerns” after traveling overseas to a concert in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Melissa Manchester, who in 1982 was honored with a Grammy for the hit “You Should Hear How She Talks About You,” had been scheduled to perform two shows on Saturday at the Orange Blossom Opry in Weirsdale. But the venue has announced that Manchester’s performances have been canceled over “health concerns.”

The singer-songwriter, who burst onto the radio in 1975 with the hit “Midnight Blue,” last week performed at the Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia. Manchester posted a photo of herself on her Facebook page on Feb. 26 traveling through the Taipei airport in Taiwan. She posted on Feb. 29 on social media that she was looking forward to her “first visit to (the) Orange Blossom Opry in Weirsdale.”

Official data shows that more than 30 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Taiwan and there has been one death. However, Chinese trolls have reportedly been inflating the extent to which Coronavirus has impacted Taiwan.

Manchester has not made any announcements about her health.