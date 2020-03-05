Search
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Villagers can help fellow residents through Community Improvement Council

Want to help improve life in The Villages. Join the Community Improvement Council. We've got an application you can fill out onlie.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Opposition to Ted Nugent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle North resident addresses a previous Letter to the Editor about rocker Ted Nugent coming to The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Accolades to the Astronomy Club of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident offers accolades to the Astronomy Club of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Donna M. Whitney

Donna Whitney loved cross stitch, knitted many sweaters, enjoyed playing bridge and taking cruise trips.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Man jailed after fleeing from deputy in Summerfield and crashing in Belleview

Jessie James Enslin

A Belleview man was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday afternoon after a sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving away from an area in Summerfield known for illicit drug activity.

The deputy saw a silver Chevrolet Impala accelerate at a high rate of speed and fail to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of SE 89th Terrace and SE 157th Place. He initiated a pursuit with flashing lights and siren active after the vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Jesse James Enslin, turned right and sped away heading east on SE 157th Place, a sheriff’s office report states, adding that the deputy reported seeing Enslin run through two more stop signs “while driving carelessly.”

The deputy reported that Enslin turned north onto 91st Court Road and then traveled in a circle before heading back toward his patrol vehicle. The deputy then terminated the pursuit for safety reasons and Enslin turned north onto S U.S. Hwy 441, the report says.

Approximately three minutes later, a motorcycle deputy spotted the silver Chevrolet traveling at a high rate of speed in the 13500 block of S U.S. Hwy. 441. He attempted to stop the vehicle but Enslin sped away heading north on SE Baseline Road and that pursuit also was terminated, the report says.

A few minutes later, the deputies were notified that Enslin had been involved in a crash in Belleview at the intersection of SE Baseline Road and SE Robinson Road. Both lawmen headed to the crash scene and the motorcycle deputy reported seeing Enslin fleeing westbound from the incident.

A Belleview Police officer then stopped Enslin, who said he said he was “trying to get home to his girlfriend who thought he was in trouble.” He said he drove past the road to go to his residence because he was being chased by law enforcement, the report says.

A check of the Chevrolet’s license tag showed that it belonged to a Blue Audi and was registered to Enslin. A computer search showed that the Chevrolet wasn’t registered and didn’t have a license tag assigned to it, the report says.

A short time later, a deputy located a plastic bag in the center dash console that contained a green leafy substance that field tested positive for marijuana. Enslin refused to speak with the deputies but then spontaneously said he started “running” when the deputy activated his lights and siren because he “believed there was a disturbance at his house with his girlfriend and daughter,” the report says.

Enslin, who lives at 11657 SE 55th Ave. in Belleview, was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers with lights and siren active, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, failing to register a motor vehicle, having no valid vehicle registration and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. He was being held on $8,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

