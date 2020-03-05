Search
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Staff Report
Charter school volleyball coach spiked after leaving Villages sales force

The volleyball coach at The Villages Charter School has been ousted after leaving The Properties of The Villages sales force.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Get rid of the adult children breaking the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager argues its time to get the adult law-breaking “children” out of their enabling parents’ homes in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Lady Lake should not provide water to Sumter County development

A Village of El Cortez resident is applauding Lady Lake commissioners who don’t want to provide water to a development in Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Donna M. Whitney

Donna Whitney loved cross stitch, knitted many sweaters, enjoyed playing bridge and taking cruise trips.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Mary Ann Moser

Mary Ann Moser

Mary Ann Moser, born December 13, 1937, passed away Friday evening, February 28, 2020.  She lived the first 8 years of her life as an abandoned child and was placed in the county orphanage in Maumee, OH.  In September of 1946 she had a chance meeting with Clarence and Marie Vogeli, who took her home, adopted her, and the three of them became a family.  Clarence died in 1957 and Mary Ann was always saddened that her life with this wonderful man was brief.  But the love between Marie and Mary Ann grew into a strong mother and daughter connection.  They were devoted to each other until Marie’s death in 1979.

Mary Ann loved growing up – loved school, loved activities, and made friendships that have lasted and grown even until today.  She attended Capital University where she earned a BA in English.  She used her degree to become a teacher and taught in the Toledo Public Schools for many years.

In August 1965 she married Thomas and in 1970 Andrew was born.  Mary Ann became a stay at home mom to raise their only child.  Mary Ann eventually went back to school for her Master’s degree from the University of Toledo, and changed her career to Librarian/Media Specialist.  She always said that this was just the greatest job on Earth: books, kids, developing curriculum, and helping teachers develop teaching skills.

Church was always a strong part of her life.  She attended Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church and eventually, when Andrew was 2 years old, the neighborhood church just blocks from their home, Church of the Cross United Methodist.  There she was an active leader with Sunday school, Bible school, youth group, and the bell choir.  She also served on the church council and as a trustee.  Their home was always open to the youth of the church for prayer and study groups, or for the back yard for gatherings.

It was difficult for Mary Ann to leave Toledo in April 1998.  She missed her friends, her work, her home (that she loved to the end) her gardens, and the woods in all its glory every season of the year.  But, her love for Andrew and his family was greater.  When Andrew’s family moved to Naples, it was just too far away!  Tom and Mary Ann made plans to up-root from Toledo and move down to the Villages.

Mary Ann was a loving wife and took care of Tom when he was sick.  She was devoted to him and by his side until he passed in May 2015. Mary Ann’s grandchildren were always the joy of her life.  She always loved them “to pieces”.  Her family was what her life was, and she loved it.

Mary Ann is survived by her son Andrew (Bonnie) Moser and grandchildren Zachary (Lauren) Moser, Jessica Moser, Joshua (Ashley) Warner, and Jacob Warner, and her great-grandchild Joelle Warner.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages at 11 :00 AM. The family will receive friends at a Gathering to be held an hour before the service at 10:00 AM. Committal services will follow at Florida National Cemetery.

Staff Report

