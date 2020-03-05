PAC looking to unseat incumbents officially registered with state commission

A Political Action Committee focused on unseating incumbent Sumter County commissions has officially registered with the Florida Elections Commission.

The Fair Government for Sumter PAC has taken aim at the incumbent commissioners who last year passed a 25 percent tax increase, despite an outcry from the public. It has been widely viewed as a sweetheart deal for the Developer of The Villages

“The stated purpose of our organization has not wavered; we will work hard to unseat the five Sumter commissioners who voted unanimously to increase our county taxes 25 percent in order to pay for the roads necessitated by the Developer’s massive expansion of The Villages. We will replace the incumbent commissioners with independent candidates who have a commitment to roll back that tax increase,” said Reed Panos, chair of Fair Government for Sumter.

By registering with the Florida Elections Commission, the group can now accept contributions and spend resources for the purpose of influencing both county and state elections, Panos said.

This election cycle, the PAC has taken aim at three Villagers on the Sumter County Commission, Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz. The PAC is aimed at knocking off the three incumbents in the Aug. 18 GOP primary.

Learn more about the PAC at www.FG4S.org