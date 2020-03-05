Search
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Staff Report
Sumter County selects CenturyLink to deliver new 911 system

Sumter County has selected CenturyLink Inc. to deliver a new 911 system that will modernize the county’s emergency call management system to a Next Generation 911platform.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Opposition to Ted Nugent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle North resident addresses a previous Letter to the Editor about rocker Ted Nugent coming to The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Accolades to the Astronomy Club of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident offers accolades to the Astronomy Club of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Donna M. Whitney

Donna Whitney loved cross stitch, knitted many sweaters, enjoyed playing bridge and taking cruise trips.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Sumter County selects CenturyLink to deliver new 911 system

Sumter County has selected CenturyLink Inc. to deliver a new 911 system that will modernize the county’s emergency call management system to a Next Generation 911platform.

The new NG911 system will support enhanced communication capabilities, such as the ability to send texts and images to 911 call centers, that will provide first responders with additional information so they can better assist during an emergency.

“The 911 call center is the primary method for the public to contact our first responders during an emergency. The addition of a NG911 system in Sumter County will enhance our existing infrastructure and our commitment to public safety and our community,” said Stephen Kennedy, assistant county administrator for Sumter County.

“Sumter County chose CenturyLink to deliver a more robust, reliable and resilient NG911 system to local residents and visitors to central Florida, including The Villages development,” said Sonia Ramsey, CenturyLink’s vice president for the state and local government and education market. “When installed, this new NG911 system will create the ability for people to send texts, images, videos and data directly to 911 operators and call centers.”

CenturyLink will be providing Sumter County with an emergency service IP-based network that sits on the company’s network backbone, software-defined wide area network services, IP-based software and applications, and core call routing services as part of the county’s digital transformation to a NG911 system.

Additionally, CenturyLink’s network architecture will position the county to take advantage of additional benefits from the NG911 system that are expected to evolve over time. The contract term is five years and the transition is expected to be completed by late 2020.

The NG911 solution CenturyLink designed for Sumter County meets the national standards established by the National Emergency Number Association and serves as a model for the future NG911 systems throughout the state and the country.

Opinions

Opinions

Changing our habits could help protect our health

A Villager says some common sense changes in our habits could help protect our health with regard to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Man jailed after fleeing from deputy in Summerfield and crashing in Belleview

A Belleview man was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday afternoon after a sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving away from an area in Summerfield known for illicit drug activity.
Read more
Crime

Woman nabbed after violent spat with two Del Webb Spruce Creekers

A 33-year-old woman was jailed Wednesday afternoon after a violent battle with two women at a home in Del Webb Spruce Creek.
Read more
