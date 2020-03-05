Sumter County selects CenturyLink to deliver new 911 system

Sumter County has selected CenturyLink Inc. to deliver a new 911 system that will modernize the county’s emergency call management system to a Next Generation 911platform.

The new NG911 system will support enhanced communication capabilities, such as the ability to send texts and images to 911 call centers, that will provide first responders with additional information so they can better assist during an emergency.

“The 911 call center is the primary method for the public to contact our first responders during an emergency. The addition of a NG911 system in Sumter County will enhance our existing infrastructure and our commitment to public safety and our community,” said Stephen Kennedy, assistant county administrator for Sumter County.

“Sumter County chose CenturyLink to deliver a more robust, reliable and resilient NG911 system to local residents and visitors to central Florida, including The Villages development,” said Sonia Ramsey, CenturyLink’s vice president for the state and local government and education market. “When installed, this new NG911 system will create the ability for people to send texts, images, videos and data directly to 911 operators and call centers.”

CenturyLink will be providing Sumter County with an emergency service IP-based network that sits on the company’s network backbone, software-defined wide area network services, IP-based software and applications, and core call routing services as part of the county’s digital transformation to a NG911 system.

Additionally, CenturyLink’s network architecture will position the county to take advantage of additional benefits from the NG911 system that are expected to evolve over time. The contract term is five years and the transition is expected to be completed by late 2020.

The NG911 solution CenturyLink designed for Sumter County meets the national standards established by the National Emergency Number Association and serves as a model for the future NG911 systems throughout the state and the country.