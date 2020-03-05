Search
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

Top Story

Crime

Villagers' adult son who jumped into retention pond apprehended by deputies

The adult son of a Villages couple was apprehended Thursday afternoon after he jumped into a retention pond in the Village of Lynnhaven while fleeing law enforcement.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Opposition to Ted Nugent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle North resident addresses a previous Letter to the Editor about rocker Ted Nugent coming to The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Accolades to the Astronomy Club of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident offers accolades to the Astronomy Club of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Donna M. Whitney

Donna Whitney loved cross stitch, knitted many sweaters, enjoyed playing bridge and taking cruise trips.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Villagers’ adult son who jumped into retention pond apprehended by deputies

The adult son of a Villages couple was apprehended Thursday afternoon after he jumped into a retention pond in the Village of Lynnhaven while fleeing law enforcement.

Eric Blom, 51, who lives with his parents at 792 Alcott Ave., was arrested at about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon after jumping into a retention pond near the Lynnhaven neighborhood pool.

Eric Blom was apprehended after jumping into a retention pond in The Villages.

Eric Blom

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had received a tip that Blom, who was wanted on a probation violation, was in the area. He fled on foot when spotted by deputies and jumped into the pond.

He made threats and refused to leave the retention pond. A hostage negotiation team was called out along with a drone operator. The hostage negotiator was able to engage Blom and talk him out of the water where he was then taken into custody.

Blom had been arrested Aug. 17 on a charge of intimidation after sending texts and making posts on social media that appeared to be threatening to family members.

Anonymous complaints determined to be unfounded in Village of LaBelle

Some recent anonymous complaints were determined to be unfounded in the Village of LaBelle.
Sumter County selects CenturyLink to deliver new 911 system

Sumter County has selected CenturyLink Inc. to deliver a new 911 system that will modernize the county’s emergency call management system to a Next Generation 911platform.
Villagers can help fellow residents through Community Improvement Council

Want to help improve life in The Villages? Join the Community Improvement Council. We've got an application you can fill out online.
Golf courses closed until further notice at Mallory Hill

The Caroline, Amelia and Virginia courses are closed until further notice at the Mallory Hill Championship Golf Course in The Villages.
Paradise Dog Park will be closed for maintenance

The Paradise Dog Park will be temporarily closed for quarterly maintenance. We've got the dates.
Former police chief awaiting outcome of lawsuit against Fruitland Park

Former Fruitland Park Police Chief Michael Fewless and his wife, Laurie, are suing the city for more than $600,000 in connection with an issue that arose in 2018 regarding payments to the Florida Retirement System.
Man jailed after fleeing from deputy in Summerfield and crashing in Belleview

A Belleview man was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday afternoon after a sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving away from an area in Summerfield known for illicit drug activity.
Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Friday, March 6

Cactus Jack & The Cadillacs Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Jerico Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Ampli-Fires Band Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Opinions

Opinions

Changing our habits could help protect our health

A Villager says some common sense changes in our habits could help protect our health with regard to the Coronavirus.
