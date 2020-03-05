Villagers’ adult son who jumped into retention pond apprehended by deputies

The adult son of a Villages couple was apprehended Thursday afternoon after he jumped into a retention pond in the Village of Lynnhaven while fleeing law enforcement.

Eric Blom, 51, who lives with his parents at 792 Alcott Ave., was arrested at about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon after jumping into a retention pond near the Lynnhaven neighborhood pool.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had received a tip that Blom, who was wanted on a probation violation, was in the area. He fled on foot when spotted by deputies and jumped into the pond.

He made threats and refused to leave the retention pond. A hostage negotiation team was called out along with a drone operator. The hostage negotiator was able to engage Blom and talk him out of the water where he was then taken into custody.

Blom had been arrested Aug. 17 on a charge of intimidation after sending texts and making posts on social media that appeared to be threatening to family members.