Villagers can help fellow residents through Community Improvement Council

The Community Improvement Council is an all volunteer, non-profit organization that requires no dues, and is a civic-minded group of residents helping all residents in The Villages at no cost.

CIC directs its activities to respond to input (suggestions) from The Villages residents dealing with safety, quality of life, maintenance needs, landscaping, etc. CIC receives these suggestions via their website (villagescic.org) and through the CIC mail boxes at each Postal Station throughout The Village. CIC members collect these suggestions, review, and work with the appropriate organization (District, County, or Developer) to address. Personal communication and feedback is given to each resident that submits a suggestion.

Just to mention a few examples, residents suggestions submitted to CIC have led to availability of AED’s at the squares, wheelchairs at recreation centers and the squares, lowering/trimming the height of landscaping at traffic circles and cart paths to improve visibility, swimming pool maintenance, improved street signage, improved street lighting, landscaping upgrades, safety flashers to make residents more visible when walking around their neighborhood.

To learn more about CIC’s and its activities, visit the CIC’s website – https://www.villagescic.org/

New Member Applications are available online at https://www.villagescic.org/ and can be completed online. If you have any questions or would like more information, please feel free to email David Carey, president at dcarey@villagescic.org