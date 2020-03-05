Search
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Staff Report
Villagers can help fellow residents through Community Improvement Council

Want to help improve life in The Villages. Join the Community Improvement Council. We've got an application you can fill out onlie.
Letters to the Editor

Opposition to Ted Nugent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle North resident addresses a previous Letter to the Editor about rocker Ted Nugent coming to The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Accolades to the Astronomy Club of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident offers accolades to the Astronomy Club of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Donna M. Whitney

Donna Whitney loved cross stitch, knitted many sweaters, enjoyed playing bridge and taking cruise trips.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Villagers can help fellow residents through Community Improvement Council

The Community Improvement Council is an all volunteer, non-profit organization that requires no dues, and is a civic-minded group of residents helping all residents in The Villages at no cost.

CIC directs its activities to respond to input (suggestions) from The Villages residents dealing with safety, quality of life, maintenance needs, landscaping, etc. CIC receives these suggestions via their website (villagescic.org) and through the CIC mail boxes at each Postal Station throughout The Village. CIC members collect these suggestions, review, and work with the appropriate organization (District, County, or Developer) to address. Personal communication and feedback is given to each resident that submits a suggestion.

Just to mention a few examples, residents suggestions submitted to CIC have led to availability of AED’s at the squares, wheelchairs at recreation centers and the squares, lowering/trimming the height of landscaping at traffic circles and cart paths to improve visibility, swimming pool maintenance, improved street signage, improved street lighting, landscaping upgrades, safety flashers to make residents more visible when walking around their neighborhood.

To learn more about CIC’s and its activities, visit the CIC’s website – https://www.villagescic.org/ 

New Member Applications are available online at https://www.villagescic.org/ and can be completed online. If you have any questions or would like more information, please feel free to email David Carey, president at dcarey@villagescic.org

Opinions

Changing our habits could help protect our health

A Villager says some common sense changes in our habits could help protect our health with regard to the Coronavirus.
Crime

Man jailed after fleeing from deputy in Summerfield and crashing in Belleview

A Belleview man was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday afternoon after a sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving away from an area in Summerfield known for illicit drug activity.
Crime

Woman nabbed after violent spat with two Del Webb Spruce Creekers

A 33-year-old woman was jailed Wednesday afternoon after a violent battle with two women at a home in Del Webb Spruce Creek.
