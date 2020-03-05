Woman nabbed after violent spat with two Del Webb Spruce Creekers

A 33-year-old woman was jailed Wednesday afternoon after a violent battle with two women at a home in Del Webb Spruce Creek.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence on SE 137th Loop and when they arrived, one of the victims said she had been in a verbal altercation with 33-year-old Jenna Lorraine Wylie, of Lake Worth. The victim said during the argument, which was about finding a new place to live, Wylie had become irate and screamed at her. She also allegedly shoved the victim’s right shoulder and then punched her right arm before locking herself in a bedroom, the report says.

After a short period of time, Wylie came out of the bedroom and continued to “yell and scream.” She realized that one of the victims had called 911 and punched her on the right side of her chest. One of the victims then tried to calm Wylie down but she allegedly “continued to be aggressive” and struck her on the right side of her face with a closed fist, the report says.

Wylie fled the scene was caught later that day after apparently being admitted to a medical facility of some type. She was read her rights, refused to speak with deputies and requested to speak with a lawyer.

Wylie was charged with two counts of battery on a person 65 years of age or older. She was being held on no bond on one charge and $2,000 bond on the other one and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.