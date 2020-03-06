[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]
Friday, March 6, 2020
Staff Report
CDD 4 chairman to take part in Monday’s question-and-answer session

Community Development District 4 Chairman Jim Murphy will host this month’s question-and-answer session being held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.
Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for filling the Earth Fare vacancy

A Water Oak resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for filling the Earth Fare store that stands empty in the development on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Letters to the Editor

Thank you Ed McGinty

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers words of encouragement for The Villages’ best known anti-Trump protester, Ed McGinty. Read her Letter to the Editor
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Michael William Coury

Mike Coury loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and entertaining people with his music.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
CDD 4 chairman to take part in Monday’s question-and-answer session

Jim Murphy

Community Development District 4 Chairman Jim Murphy will host this month’s question-and-answer session being held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

The purpose of these informal meetings is to provide all residents with the opportunity to get together, make friends, ask questions, get answers, share concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions and address rumors.

In order to improve communications, each month residents have an opportunity to “chat” with one of the five supervisors of CDD 4. Residents are able to sit down together to discuss any topics they would like pertaining to CDD 4.

The Q&A meetings provide an informal setting with no agenda, no scheduled speakers, no microphones, no topic limits and no speaker time limits. Because residents choose the topics, each meeting will be different.

Crime

Summerfield man jailed in vehicle theft while gal pal faces bribery charge

A Summerfield man accused of stealing a vehicle and an Ocklawaha woman who allegedly tried to bribe a law enforcement officer found themselves behind bars Wednesday night.
Newsletter

Red Sox Nation travels to Lakeland to pull for BoSox in spring training tilt

More than 100 members of Red Sox Nation recently enjoyed a spring training baseball game between Boston and the Detroit Tigers.
News

PAC looking to unseat incumbents officially registered with state commission

A Political Action Committee focused on unseating incumbent Sumter County commissions has officially registered with the Florida Elections Commission.
Crime

Villagers’ adult son who jumped into retention pond apprehended by deputies

The adult son of a Villages couple was apprehended Thursday afternoon after he jumped into a retention pond in the Village of Lynnhaven while fleeing law enforcement.
News

Anonymous complaints determined to be unfounded in Village of LaBelle

Some recent anonymous complaints were determined to be unfounded in the Village of LaBelle.
News

Sumter County selects CenturyLink to deliver new 911 system

Sumter County has selected CenturyLink Inc. to deliver a new 911 system that will modernize the county’s emergency call management system to a Next Generation 911platform.
News

Villagers can help fellow residents through Community Improvement Council

Want to help improve life in The Villages? Join the Community Improvement Council. We've got an application you can fill out online.
Staff Report

News

Opinions

Printer woes

Some times when you need it most, your printer fails on you. Columnist Barry Evans shares his tale of printer woes.
