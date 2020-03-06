Coronavirus kills handshakes for Villages softball players

The Coronavirus has killed the handshakes after Villages softball games.

Health is apparently more important than sportsmanship when it comes to this virus.

Gil Kettelhut, commissioner of Division 3 softball in The Villages, sent out an email to its players this week, telling them to avoid the custom of shaking hands after a game.

Jack Nagle, co-leader of the Villages Restricted Bat League, also informed that league’s players they should avoid handshakes.



Here is Kettelhut’s email:

“I was asked yesterday, by participants in our league, if I would put out an all-league email on the following subject … shaking hands at the end of our games.

“The concern is 100 percent because of the Coronavirus and related health issues … some guys are deciding to not shake hands at the end of the game to reduce the possibilities of contamination … these guys wanted everyone to know that it is not an unsportsmanlike gesture but instead a health and safety issue.

“So if some guys just merely wave and smile at you please note it is not offensive, but instead just trying to keep everyone alive :-)”