Friday, March 6, 2020
Tony Violanti
Coronavirus kills handshakes for Villages softball players

The Coronavirus has killed the handshakes after Villages softball games. Villages-News.com's Tony Violanti has the story.
Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for filling the Earth Fare vacancy

A Water Oak resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for filling the Earth Fare store that stands empty in the development on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Letters to the Editor

Thank you Ed McGinty

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers words of encouragement for The Villages’ best known anti-Trump protester, Ed McGinty. Read her Letter to the Editor
Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Michael William Coury

Mike Coury loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and entertaining people with his music.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Coronavirus kills handshakes for Villages softball players

The Coronavirus has killed the handshakes after Villages softball games.

Health is apparently more important than sportsmanship when it comes to this virus.
Gil Kettelhut, commissioner of Division 3 softball in The Villages, sent out an email to its players this week, telling them to avoid the custom of shaking hands after a game.

Jack Nagle, co-leader of the Villages Restricted Bat League, also informed that league’s players they should avoid handshakes.

High fives after games are a longstanding softball tradition in The Villages.


Here is Kettelhut’s email:

“I was asked yesterday, by participants in our league, if I would put out an all-league email on the following subject … shaking hands at the end of our games.

“The concern is 100 percent because of the Coronavirus and related health issues … some guys are deciding to not shake hands at the end of the game to reduce the possibilities of contamination … these guys wanted everyone to know that it is not an unsportsmanlike gesture but instead a health and safety issue.

“So if some guys just merely wave and smile at you please note it is not offensive, but instead just trying to keep everyone alive :-)”

Opinions

Printer woes

Some times when you need it most, your printer fails on you. Columnist Barry Evans shares his tale of printer woes.
Read more
