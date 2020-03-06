Search
Friday, March 6, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Villagers’ adult son who jumped into retention pond apprehended by deputies

The adult son of a Villages couple was apprehended Thursday afternoon after he jumped into a retention pond in the Village of Lynnhaven while fleeing law enforcement.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Don't be childish when it comes to deed restriction violations

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Villagers shouldn't be childish when it comes to deed restriction violations.
Letters to the Editor

Opposition to Ted Nugent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle North resident addresses a previous Letter to the Editor about rocker Ted Nugent coming to The Villages.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Donna M. Whitney

Donna Whitney loved cross stitch, knitted many sweaters, enjoyed playing bridge and taking cruise trips.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Don't be childish when it comes to deed restriction violations

To the Editor:

I think it is very childish not to say who is making a complaint.
I say man up or woman up, whichever the case. If I had a problem with what I thought was distasteful, I would confront the person who was in violation and tell them what they have is really bothering me, could you please remove it and if they refused then I would report it in and I would definitely include my name.
Last I knew we all moved here to live in harmony. Well then, let's just do that. I believe in, "Live and let live."

Steve Peryea
Village of Lynnhaven

 

News

Anonymous complaints determined to be unfounded in Village of LaBelle

Some recent anonymous complaints were determined to be unfounded in the Village of LaBelle.
News

Sumter County selects CenturyLink to deliver new 911 system

Sumter County has selected CenturyLink Inc. to deliver a new 911 system that will modernize the county's emergency call management system to a Next Generation 911platform.
