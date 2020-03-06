Don’t be childish when it comes to deed restriction violations

To the Editor:

I think it is very childish not to say who is making a complaint.

I say man up or woman up, whichever the case. If I had a problem with what I thought was distasteful, I would confront the person who was in violation and tell them what they have is really bothering me, could you please remove it and if they refused then I would report it in and I would definitely include my name.

Last I knew we all moved here to live in harmony. Well then, let’s just do that. I believe in, “Live and let live.”

Steve Peryea

Village of Lynnhaven