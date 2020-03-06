Lady Lake police nab Wildwood man with 90 grams of marijuana

Lady Lake police nabbed a Wildwood man who had 90 grams of marijuana tucked in three Ziploc bags.

Larry Deonte Richardson, 28, had been traveling as a passenger in a maroon Buick that was pulled over at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin View Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The vehicle was pulled over for a suspected window tint violation and during the traffic stop a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the Buick’s passenger side door, indicating the likely presence of drugs. The alert led to the discovery of the Ziploc bags containing the marijuana.

Richardson was arrested on a felony charge of possession of marijuana. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.