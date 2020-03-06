Search
Home Around Florida
Friday, March 6, 2020
Larry D. Croom
68.8 F
The Villages

Top Story

Crime

Summerfield man jailed in vehicle theft while gal pal faces bribery charge

A Summerfield man accused of stealing a vehicle and an Ocklawaha woman who allegedly tried to bribe a law enforcement officer found themselves behind bars Wednesday night.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for filling the Earth Fare vacancy

A Water Oak resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for filling the Earth Fare store that stands empty in the development on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thank you Ed McGinty

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers words of encouragement for The Villages’ best known anti-Trump protester, Ed McGinty. Read her Letter to the Editor
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael William Coury

Mike Coury loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and entertaining people with his music.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Read More Business

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.

The slow-moving fire, located in a wooded area off South Street, had burned one to two acres. Firefighters had to access the blaze from a small dirt trail off El Rancho Drive and it was quickly brought under control utilizing two brush trucks. The Florida Forest Service was called out to plow a line around the area to prevent the fire from spreading any further.

There were no injuries reported in the incident and the cause of the blaze hasn’t yet been determined.

Related Articles

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Read more
Around Florida

DNA on cigarillo tip helps Lake sheriff’s detectives nab suspect in robbery of World War II veteran

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the recent robbery of a 97-year-old World War II veteran.
Read more
Around Florida

Two teenagers jailed on murder charges in shooting death of Eustis man in Leesburg

A 19-year-old Leesburg man and a 17-year-old are behind bars in connection with the shooting death of a Eustis teenager last month.
Read more
Around Florida

Dozens attend dedication for Leesburg’s new Ski Beach Bar & Grill in Venetian Gardens

Dozens of smiling area residents made their way to the banks of Lake Harris on Saturday morning to welcome the owners of the new Ski Beach Bar & Grill to Venetian Gardens in Leesburg.
Read more
Around Florida

Husband suspected of fatally shooting wife before turning gun on himself in Leesburg

Lake County sheriff’s detectives believe a 74-year-old Leesburg woman was shot and killed by her husband Friday morning before he turned the gun on himself.
Read more
Around Florida

Long-awaited wheelchair swing officially unveiled at Rogers Park in Leesburg

A grassroots effort that started a year ago to bring a wheelchair swing to Leesburg came to fruition Monday with a ceremony and a huge smile on the face of the first child to officially enjoy it.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg Airport welcomes extension of lease with Experimental Aircraft Association

Leesburg commissioners have approved a one-year renewal of a long-standing lease with the Experimental Aircraft Association for space at Leesburg International Airport.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

Crime

Summerfield man jailed in vehicle theft while gal pal faces bribery charge

A Summerfield man accused of stealing a vehicle and an Ocklawaha woman who allegedly tried to bribe a law enforcement officer found themselves behind bars Wednesday night.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Read more
Newsletter

Red Sox Nation travels to Lakeland to pull for BoSox in spring training tilt

More than 100 members of Red Sox Nation recently enjoyed a spring training baseball game between Boston and the Detroit Tigers.
Read more
News

PAC looking to unseat incumbents officially registered with state commission

A Political Action Committee focused on unseating incumbent Sumter County commissions has officially registered with the Florida Elections Commission.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

PAC looking to unseat incumbents officially registered with state commission

A Political Action Committee focused on unseating incumbent Sumter County commissions has officially registered with the Florida Elections Commission.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult son who jumped into retention pond apprehended by deputies

The adult son of a Villages couple was apprehended Thursday afternoon after he jumped into a retention pond in the Village of Lynnhaven while fleeing law enforcement.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Printer woes

Some times when you need it most, your printer fails on you. Columnist Barry Evans shares his tale of printer woes.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man jailed in vehicle theft while gal pal faces bribery charge

A Summerfield man accused of stealing a vehicle and an Ocklawaha woman who allegedly tried to bribe a law enforcement officer found themselves behind bars Wednesday night.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult son who jumped into retention pond apprehended by deputies

The adult son of a Villages couple was apprehended Thursday afternoon after he jumped into a retention pond in the Village of Lynnhaven while fleeing law enforcement.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

48,995FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,028FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
68.8 ° F
72 °
65 °
35 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sat
61 °
Sun
69 °
Mon
74 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
69 °

Follow us on Instagram