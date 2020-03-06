Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.

The slow-moving fire, located in a wooded area off South Street, had burned one to two acres. Firefighters had to access the blaze from a small dirt trail off El Rancho Drive and it was quickly brought under control utilizing two brush trucks. The Florida Forest Service was called out to plow a line around the area to prevent the fire from spreading any further.

There were no injuries reported in the incident and the cause of the blaze hasn’t yet been determined.