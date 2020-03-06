Misguided motorist winds up on golf cart path at Colony Boulevard

A misguided motorist caused a little chaos after winding up on the golf cart path early Friday afternoon at Colony Boulevard in The Villages.

The white SUV, with what appeared to be out-of-state plates, at about 1 p.m. made a left turn off Colony Boulevard onto the multi-modal path that runs under County Road 466A near the Colony Sports Pool.

People on the path were able to get the confused driver turned around and headed back to Colony Boulevard.

A similar situation occurred in April 2018 when a red automobile strayed onto the same section of multi-modal path at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

The Project Wide Authority Committee in 2014 completed the installation of a traffic light at the intersection of automobile and golf cart traffic.