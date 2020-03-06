Search
Friday, March 6, 2020
Barry Evans
Printer woes

Barry Evans
Barry Evans

Even though I am now in “advanced retirement,” there still seems to be too much to do. For example, this morning I had to decide among doing my taxes, filling out a form for the Blonde in the house, working on a printer that claims that it has a paper jam when it doesn’t, read some pages in an interesting book by one of my Independent Living neighbors or write this column. Frankly, aside from reading the book, I was not thrilled about facing any of them. I thought about flipping my lucky coin to help with my choice, but since we moved my lucky coin is in hiding. I guess hunting for the coin is another thing I can do this morning.

Things do have a habit of working themselves out. Apparently, the opening bell rang at 9 a.m., this morning for registering for class at The Enrichment Academy. They really meant 9 a.m. as you could not bring up a registration form until then online. Therefore, my good wife determined to go to a recreation center to sign up for classes in person, which relieved me of one task (it would have been number one on the list, I can assure you). Then, by some miracle of modern science, I was able to get a live person in support at the company that put my stupid printer together.

A cheerful young lady there listened to my tale of woe on the printer that claimed it had a paper jam when it didn’t. I might add that both The Blonde and I checked and there was not even a piece of paper anywhere in the printer. The printer did advise me to click or push what looked like a battery to find out more about paper jams. Naturally, there was nothing on the printer that I could push that even remotely looked like a battery. I dutifully explained all of this to the cheerful young lady. She then cheerfully told me that it was a hardware problem and in essence get rid of the piece of junk and get a new one. I have now done so.  At least I have ordered one, but it is not here yet.

Next, I looked at doing my taxes. I brought up my super-duper easy tax program. The first thing it said it would do – assuming I pushed the proper key – was bring up my information from last year. Naturally, I have a new computer, and the geek who transferred files from the old computer, while indicating that all was well, was a little off.  Last year’s tax form was not there, so now I had to start from scratch.  The program did tell me that I could bring up financial information directly – if the company was on their list.  It was on their list, but it only brought up part of the information.  This did help me scratch off another task for today – I am going to wait until tomorrow to work on my taxes. I do have until the 15th of next month!

I am now finishing this column, and I have realized where the lucky coin is located, so I am going to do what would have eased my frustration if I had done it first. That is, I am going to read some more of my neighbor’s book. It is about the Civilian Conservation Corps from 1933-42.  It explains what life was like especially in South Carolina back then and what the CCC did to help out.

I know a bunch of people who should read about those times.  They might change their minds some about what we have today!

Villager Barry Evans writes about Life in The Villages.

Follow us on Instagram