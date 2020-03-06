Red Sox Nation travels to Lakeland to pull for BoSox in spring training tilt

More than 100 members of Red Sox Nation recently enjoyed a spring training baseball game between Boston and the Detroit Tigers.

The group traveled on Monday to Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, where they were excited to witness Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec, who plays third base, hit his first home run of spring training.

They enjoyed the back-and-forth game that saw the Red Sox leading by four runs going into the ninth inning. But it wasn’t meant to be for the BoSox as the Tigers dug deep and tied the game at 11.

The Red Sox Nation members all reported having a great time and said they particularly enjoyed cheering on their team during such an action-packed game.