Friday, March 6, 2020
Larry D. Croom
The Villages

Summerfield man jailed in vehicle theft while gal pal faces bribery charge

A Summerfield man accused of stealing a vehicle and an Ocklawaha woman who allegedly tried to bribe a law enforcement officer found themselves behind bars Wednesday night.
Here’s an idea for filling the Earth Fare vacancy

A Water Oak resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for filling the Earth Fare store that stands empty in the development on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Thank you Ed McGinty

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers words of encouragement for The Villages’ best known anti-Trump protester, Ed McGinty. Read her Letter to the Editor
Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Michael William Coury

Mike Coury loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and entertaining people with his music.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Red Sox Nation travels to Lakeland to pull for BoSox in spring training tilt

More than 100 members of Red Sox Nation recently enjoyed a spring training baseball game between Boston and the Detroit Tigers.

More than 100 members of Red Sox Nation in The Villages traveled to Lakeland on Monday to pull for their team in a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.

The group traveled on Monday to Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, where they were excited to witness Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec, who plays third base, hit his first home run of spring training.

They enjoyed the back-and-forth game that saw the Red Sox leading by four runs going into the ninth inning. But it wasn’t meant to be for the BoSox as the Tigers dug deep and tied the game at 11.

The Red Sox Nation members all reported having a great time and said they particularly enjoyed cheering on their team during such an action-packed game.

Larry D. Croom

Printer woes

Some times when you need it most, your printer fails on you. Columnist Barry Evans shares his tale of printer woes.
