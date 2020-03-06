Search
Home Crime
Friday, March 6, 2020
Larry D. Croom
68.8 F
The Villages

Top Story

Crime

Summerfield man jailed in vehicle theft while gal pal faces bribery charge

A Summerfield man accused of stealing a vehicle and an Ocklawaha woman who allegedly tried to bribe a law enforcement officer found themselves behind bars Wednesday night.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for filling the Earth Fare vacancy

A Water Oak resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for filling the Earth Fare store that stands empty in the development on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thank you Ed McGinty

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers words of encouragement for The Villages’ best known anti-Trump protester, Ed McGinty. Read her Letter to the Editor
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael William Coury

Mike Coury loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and entertaining people with his music.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Read More Business

Summerfield man jailed in vehicle theft while gal pal faces bribery charge

Daniel Alexander Boone

A troubled Summerfield man accused of stealing a vehicle and an Ocklawaha woman who allegedly tried to bribe a law enforcement officer found themselves behind bars Wednesday night.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in the area of the 13600 block of S U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield when he spotted a light blue Honda SUV that matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Sumter County.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and detained the driver and two passengers, 42-year-old Daniel Alexander Boone and 37-year-old Lorri Anne Sweeney. After being read their rights, Boone told the deputy that he had borrowed the car and picked up the driver and Sweeney. He said he didn’t know the vehicle had been reported stolen and neither did the other two. He also said he didn’t have any property inside the vehicle, the report says.

Another deputy went to search the vehicle and found a small plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance and a small Crown Royal bag that contained several empty baggies on the passenger side. The deputy also found a small green bag that had a wallet containing about $1,089.73 inside it, as well as empty baggies and another baggie containing a green leafy substance. A small hypodermic needle also was located inside Sweeney’s makeup bag, the report says.

Lorri Anne Sweeney

Sweeney told the deputy she kicked the green leafy substance – which field tested positive for THC content – out of the vehicle “because the cops were pointing guns at her.” She also claimed the substance didn’t belong to her and the only reason she was sitting in the front seat was to do her makeup, the report says.

Sweeney did claim the wallet containing the cash belonged to her. A deputy told her that the wallet was located inside the same green bag where the green leafy substance in a small baggie was found. Sweeney then said the wallet was hers but not the green bag, the report says.

After Sweeney was placed in a deputy’s patrol vehicle, she stated, “Can you let me go? What about the money?” The deputy asked what she meant and she responded, “The money in the wallet, it belongs to me. You can have it,” the report says.

The deputy asked Sweeney why she wanted him to have the money and she responded, “Let me go.” The deputy then told her that he wasn’t going to take her money to release her, the report says, adding that the conversation was recorded on the in-car camera inside the patrol vehicle.

Both Boone and Sweeney were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. Boone, who lives at 9130 SE 154th Ln. in Summerfield, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on $2,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set.

Sweeney, who lives at 6658 SE 171st Ct. in Ocklawaha, was charged with bribery of a public servant, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession of drug equipment. She was being held on $12,000 bond and her next court date also hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Boone is no stranger to the tri-county legal system. In December 2016, he was issued a summons to appear in Lake County Court for possession of a small bag of marijuana after being forced at gunpoint to rent a room for another man at the La Hacienda Hotel in The Villages.

In April 2016, Boone – one of the victims of a golf club attack by another man – was arrested in Sumter County after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment. And in December 2015, he was issued a notice to appear in court after a shoplifting incident at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

Related Articles

Newsletter

Red Sox Nation travels to Lakeland to pull for BoSox in spring training tilt

More than 100 members of Red Sox Nation recently enjoyed a spring training baseball game between Boston and the Detroit Tigers.
Read more
News

PAC looking to unseat incumbents officially registered with state commission

A Political Action Committee focused on unseating incumbent Sumter County commissions has officially registered with the Florida Elections Commission.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult son who jumped into retention pond apprehended by deputies

The adult son of a Villages couple was apprehended Thursday afternoon after he jumped into a retention pond in the Village of Lynnhaven while fleeing law enforcement.
Read more
News

Anonymous complaints determined to be unfounded in Village of LaBelle

Some recent anonymous complaints were determined to be unfounded in the Village of LaBelle.
Read more
News

Sumter County selects CenturyLink to deliver new 911 system

Sumter County has selected CenturyLink Inc. to deliver a new 911 system that will modernize the county’s emergency call management system to a Next Generation 911platform.
Read more
News

Villagers can help fellow residents through Community Improvement Council

Want to help improve life in The Villages? Join the Community Improvement Council. We've got an application you can fill out online.
Read more
News

Golf courses closed until further notice at Mallory Hill

The Caroline, Amelia and Virginia courses are closed until further notice at the Mallory Hill Championship Golf Course in The Villages.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

Crime

Summerfield man jailed in vehicle theft while gal pal faces bribery charge

A Summerfield man accused of stealing a vehicle and an Ocklawaha woman who allegedly tried to bribe a law enforcement officer found themselves behind bars Wednesday night.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Read more
Newsletter

Red Sox Nation travels to Lakeland to pull for BoSox in spring training tilt

More than 100 members of Red Sox Nation recently enjoyed a spring training baseball game between Boston and the Detroit Tigers.
Read more
News

PAC looking to unseat incumbents officially registered with state commission

A Political Action Committee focused on unseating incumbent Sumter County commissions has officially registered with the Florida Elections Commission.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

PAC looking to unseat incumbents officially registered with state commission

A Political Action Committee focused on unseating incumbent Sumter County commissions has officially registered with the Florida Elections Commission.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult son who jumped into retention pond apprehended by deputies

The adult son of a Villages couple was apprehended Thursday afternoon after he jumped into a retention pond in the Village of Lynnhaven while fleeing law enforcement.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Printer woes

Some times when you need it most, your printer fails on you. Columnist Barry Evans shares his tale of printer woes.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man jailed in vehicle theft while gal pal faces bribery charge

A Summerfield man accused of stealing a vehicle and an Ocklawaha woman who allegedly tried to bribe a law enforcement officer found themselves behind bars Wednesday night.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult son who jumped into retention pond apprehended by deputies

The adult son of a Villages couple was apprehended Thursday afternoon after he jumped into a retention pond in the Village of Lynnhaven while fleeing law enforcement.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

48,995FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,028FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
68.8 ° F
72 °
65 °
35 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sat
61 °
Sun
69 °
Mon
74 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
69 °

Follow us on Instagram