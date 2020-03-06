Summerfield man jailed in vehicle theft while gal pal faces bribery charge

A troubled Summerfield man accused of stealing a vehicle and an Ocklawaha woman who allegedly tried to bribe a law enforcement officer found themselves behind bars Wednesday night.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in the area of the 13600 block of S U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield when he spotted a light blue Honda SUV that matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Sumter County.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and detained the driver and two passengers, 42-year-old Daniel Alexander Boone and 37-year-old Lorri Anne Sweeney. After being read their rights, Boone told the deputy that he had borrowed the car and picked up the driver and Sweeney. He said he didn’t know the vehicle had been reported stolen and neither did the other two. He also said he didn’t have any property inside the vehicle, the report says.

Another deputy went to search the vehicle and found a small plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance and a small Crown Royal bag that contained several empty baggies on the passenger side. The deputy also found a small green bag that had a wallet containing about $1,089.73 inside it, as well as empty baggies and another baggie containing a green leafy substance. A small hypodermic needle also was located inside Sweeney’s makeup bag, the report says.

Sweeney told the deputy she kicked the green leafy substance – which field tested positive for THC content – out of the vehicle “because the cops were pointing guns at her.” She also claimed the substance didn’t belong to her and the only reason she was sitting in the front seat was to do her makeup, the report says.

Sweeney did claim the wallet containing the cash belonged to her. A deputy told her that the wallet was located inside the same green bag where the green leafy substance in a small baggie was found. Sweeney then said the wallet was hers but not the green bag, the report says.

After Sweeney was placed in a deputy’s patrol vehicle, she stated, “Can you let me go? What about the money?” The deputy asked what she meant and she responded, “The money in the wallet, it belongs to me. You can have it,” the report says.

The deputy asked Sweeney why she wanted him to have the money and she responded, “Let me go.” The deputy then told her that he wasn’t going to take her money to release her, the report says, adding that the conversation was recorded on the in-car camera inside the patrol vehicle.

Both Boone and Sweeney were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. Boone, who lives at 9130 SE 154th Ln. in Summerfield, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on $2,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set.

Sweeney, who lives at 6658 SE 171st Ct. in Ocklawaha, was charged with bribery of a public servant, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession of drug equipment. She was being held on $12,000 bond and her next court date also hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Boone is no stranger to the tri-county legal system. In December 2016, he was issued a summons to appear in Lake County Court for possession of a small bag of marijuana after being forced at gunpoint to rent a room for another man at the La Hacienda Hotel in The Villages.

In April 2016, Boone – one of the victims of a golf club attack by another man – was arrested in Sumter County after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment. And in December 2015, he was issued a notice to appear in court after a shoplifting incident at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.