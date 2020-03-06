Sumter County Commission candidate has criminal record in Michigan   

A Republican candidate for the Sumter County Commission spent three days in jail in 2011 after an attack on a law enforcement officer.

Daniel Myslakowski of the Village of Lake Deaton will be running in the Aug. 18 GOP primary in an attempt to unseat incumbent Commissioner Steve Printz. Villager Oren Miller will also be competing in what is now a three-way contest after Villager Charles Kasner withdrew from the race.

Campaign finance documents on file with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office show that Myslakowski has more money in his campaign coffers than his two remaining rivals. That is due to the fact that Myslakowski has loaned his campaign $4,500.

However, Myslakowski also appears to have baggage – a criminal record in Michigan.

According to Oakland County, Mich. court records, Myslakowski was arrested in 2011 for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. He served three days in jail and was placed on probation for a year. He was also ordered to stay away from alcohol and controlled substances without a prescription. In addition, he was ordered into anger management.

Myslakowski ran unsuccessfully in 2010 for the Michigan House of Representatives.

He bought a home in 2015 in the Village of Lake Deaton.