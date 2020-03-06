[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]
Friday, March 6, 2020
Meta Minton
Sumter County Commission candidate has criminal record in Michigan   

A Republican candidate for the Sumter County Commission spent three days in jail in 2011 after an attack on a law enforcement officer.
Read more
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for filling the Earth Fare vacancy

A Water Oak resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for filling the Earth Fare store that stands empty in the development on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thank you Ed McGinty

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers words of encouragement for The Villages’ best known anti-Trump protester, Ed McGinty. Read her Letter to the Editor
Read more
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Read more
Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael William Coury

Mike Coury loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and entertaining people with his music.
Read more
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Sumter County Commission candidate has criminal record in Michigan   

Daniel Myslakowski

A Republican candidate for the Sumter County Commission spent three days in jail in 2011 after an attack on a law enforcement officer.

Daniel Myslakowski of the Village of Lake Deaton will be running in the Aug. 18 GOP primary in an attempt to unseat incumbent Commissioner Steve Printz. Villager Oren Miller will also be competing in what is now a three-way contest after Villager Charles Kasner withdrew from the race.

Campaign finance documents on file with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office show that Myslakowski has more money in his campaign coffers than his two remaining rivals. That is due to the fact that Myslakowski has loaned his campaign $4,500.

However, Myslakowski also appears to have baggage – a criminal record in Michigan.

According to Oakland County, Mich. court records, Myslakowski was arrested in 2011 for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. He served three days in jail and was placed on probation for a year. He was also ordered to stay away from alcohol and controlled substances without a prescription. In addition, he was ordered into anger management.

Myslakowski ran unsuccessfully in 2010 for the Michigan House of Representatives.

He bought a home in 2015 in the Village of Lake Deaton.

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Opinions

Opinions

Printer woes

Some times when you need it most, your printer fails on you. Columnist Barry Evans shares his tale of printer woes.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Suspected thief tracked down at restaurant in The Villages

A suspected thief was tracked down by law enforcement at a restaurant in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police nab Wildwood man with 90 grams of marijuana

Lady Lake police nabbed a Wildwood man who had 90 grams of marijuana tucked in three Ziploc bags.
Read more
