Friday, March 6, 2020
Meta Minton
Suspected thief tracked down at restaurant in The Villages

A suspected thief was tracked down by law enforcement at a restaurant in The Villages.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for filling the Earth Fare vacancy

A Water Oak resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for filling the Earth Fare store that stands empty in the development on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Letters to the Editor

Thank you Ed McGinty

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers words of encouragement for The Villages’ best known anti-Trump protester, Ed McGinty. Read her Letter to the Editor
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael William Coury

Mike Coury loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and entertaining people with his music.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Suspected thief tracked down at restaurant in The Villages

Vance Diaz

A suspected thief was tracked down by law enforcement at a restaurant in The Villages.

Vance Anthony Diaz, 31, of Ocala, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies Feb. 28 at Square One Burgers at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. He was confronted with surveillance images captured Feb. 2 at the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Diaz, who was wearing all black with a T-shirt that said “awesome” on the back, had selected merchandise and proceeded through the self-checkout aisle, according to an arrest report. He scanned the merchandise with a barcode with a lower price, depriving the store of $113.39.

As Diaz attempted to leave the store, he was confronted by a loss prevention officer. Diaz turned over the merchandise and left the store, despite the loss prevention officer’s attempt to detain him.

At the time of his arrest, Diaz said he “did not steal but may have accidentally forgot to pay for an item,” the report said.

He was arrested on charges of theft and resisting a merchant. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,500 bond.

Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

Printer woes

Some times when you need it most, your printer fails on you. Columnist Barry Evans shares his tale of printer woes.
Sections

The Villages
