Suspected thief tracked down at restaurant in The Villages

A suspected thief was tracked down by law enforcement at a restaurant in The Villages.

Vance Anthony Diaz, 31, of Ocala, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies Feb. 28 at Square One Burgers at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. He was confronted with surveillance images captured Feb. 2 at the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Diaz, who was wearing all black with a T-shirt that said “awesome” on the back, had selected merchandise and proceeded through the self-checkout aisle, according to an arrest report. He scanned the merchandise with a barcode with a lower price, depriving the store of $113.39.

As Diaz attempted to leave the store, he was confronted by a loss prevention officer. Diaz turned over the merchandise and left the store, despite the loss prevention officer’s attempt to detain him.

At the time of his arrest, Diaz said he “did not steal but may have accidentally forgot to pay for an item,” the report said.

He was arrested on charges of theft and resisting a merchant. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,500 bond.