Friday, March 6, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Villagers’ adult son who jumped into retention pond apprehended by deputies

The adult son of a Villages couple was apprehended Thursday afternoon after he jumped into a retention pond in the Village of Lynnhaven while fleeing law enforcement.
Letters to the Editor

Thank you Ed McGinty

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers words of encouragement for The Villages’ best known anti-Trump protester, Ed McGinty. Read her Letter to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Don’t be childish when it comes to deed restriction violations

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Villagers shouldn’t be childish when it comes to deed restriction violations.
Read more
Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Donna M. Whitney

Donna Whitney loved cross stitch, knitted many sweaters, enjoyed playing bridge and taking cruise trips.
Read more
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Thank you Ed McGinty

To the Editor:

Thank you, Mr. Ed McGinty, for your courage. As an American, you have the right to voice your opinion.  Intimidation and nastiness of Trump supporters has prevented many Villagers who believe like you do from standing with you. We have “Dump Trump” signs on our car and have received many thumbs up.  People have told us they are afraid of the Trump crazies. More Villagers support you than you know.  Keep it up and may more of us find the courage to join you.

Diane Yates
Village of Virginia Trace

 

Anonymous complaints determined to be unfounded in Village of LaBelle

Some recent anonymous complaints were determined to be unfounded in the Village of LaBelle.
Sumter County selects CenturyLink to deliver new 911 system

Sumter County has selected CenturyLink Inc. to deliver a new 911 system that will modernize the county’s emergency call management system to a Next Generation 911platform.
Printer woes

Some times when you need it most, your printer fails on you. Columnist Barry Evans shares his tale of printer woes.
Villagers’ adult son who jumped into retention pond apprehended by deputies

The adult son of a Villages couple was apprehended Thursday afternoon after he jumped into a retention pond in the Village of Lynnhaven while fleeing law enforcement.
Man jailed after fleeing from deputy in Summerfield and crashing in Belleview

A Belleview man was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday afternoon after a sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving away from an area in Summerfield known for illicit drug activity.
Follow us on Instagram