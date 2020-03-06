Thank you Ed McGinty

To the Editor:

Thank you, Mr. Ed McGinty, for your courage. As an American, you have the right to voice your opinion. Intimidation and nastiness of Trump supporters has prevented many Villagers who believe like you do from standing with you. We have “Dump Trump” signs on our car and have received many thumbs up. People have told us they are afraid of the Trump crazies. More Villagers support you than you know. Keep it up and may more of us find the courage to join you.

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace