Friday, March 6, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Sumter County Commission candidate has criminal record in Michigan   

A Republican candidate for the Sumter County Commission spent three days in jail in 2011 after an attack on a law enforcement officer.
Here’s an idea for filling the Earth Fare vacancy

A Water Oak resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for filling the Earth Fare store that stands empty in the development on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Thank you Ed McGinty

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers words of encouragement for The Villages’ best known anti-Trump protester, Ed McGinty. Read her Letter to the Editor
Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Michael William Coury

Mike Coury loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and entertaining people with his music.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Villages Public Safety Department welcomes aboard six new firefighter/EMTs

Excitement was in the air Friday afternoon at the Eisenhower Recreation Center as six new Villages firefighters/EMTs officially received their badges and helmets.

Known as Class 20-01, the six recruits recently finished an eight-week orientation session and are now ready to start manning engines and other apparatus operated by The Villages Public Safety Department in a community that’s growing at a rapid pace.

The six members of Villages Public Safety Department Class 20-01 receive the oath to serve as firefighter/EMTs in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown from Division Chief Tom Bosley.

The helmets for Villages Public Safety Department Class 20-01 were lined up before Friday’s ceremony.

“They are a great bunch of people,” Fire Chief Edmund Cain said about the group, shortly after completing Friday’s ceremony. “They are energetic and they bonded together quickly. They’ve got a bright future here and we’re happy to have them onboard.”

The six firefighters who range in age from their early twenties to their late thirties – David Atkinson, Matthew Bryant, Timothy Fox, Caleb Gilbert, Christopher Green and Christopher Parco – were all smiles as they visited with family members and friends. Some posed for photos and talked about what the future might hold. And they all mingled with the crowd and shared stories of their training and the lessons they’d learned along the way.

“It’s really been great,” said Matthew Bryant. “It’s been a cohesive unit. I’m all about teamwork and I’m excited to get to work.”

Members of Villages Public Safety Department Class 20-01 – David Atkinson, Matthew Bryant, Timothy Fox, Caleb Gilbert, Christopher Green and Christopher Parco – receive their badges during a ceremony Friday at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

Bryant’s wife, Christy, said she was thrilled that her 35-year-old husband had completed his orientation training and was ready to move forward.

“I’m so proud of him for the path that he’s chosen,” she said. “I’m excited for him to start on this new journey.”

Perhaps nothing was more touching during Friday’s ceremony that when Villager Jerry Hazen was called up to pin the badge on his 22-year-old grandson, Christopher Parco. Hazen, of the Village of Hillsborough, is a retired Reno, Nev., police officer who specialized in accident investigation and reconstruction. His eyes filled with tears when asked what it meant to take part in the ceremony.

“It’s really hard to say,” he said quietly.

Villages Public Safety Department Fire Chief Edmund presents Christopher Parco with his helmet during a Friday ceremony at the Eisenhower Recreation Center

Hazen’s wife, Loretta, spoke for him when she said they couldn’t be prouder of Parco and his colleagues.

“They worked so hard,” she said. “I know what our grandson went through and they all went through it together.”

Parco said there was no question that his grandfather would be the one to pin his badge on him.

“He’s the reason I wanted to do all of this,” he said. “He really helped me out through this and I’m really grateful to have him on my side.”

The members of Class 20-01 prepare to receive their badges and helmets during a ceremony Friday afternoon at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

Meanwhile, the senior member of the class, 39-year-old Timothy Fox, said he excited because his wife almost 10 years, Jarell, pinned his badge on him.

“It was amazing and very humbling,” said the 14-year veteran of the Florida Fire Service. “No words can describe it.”

Jarell Fox said that although she was somewhat nervous, she couldn’t be happier for her husband.

“He’s finally following his dream and it’s becoming a reality for him,” she said.

Timothy Fox said he’s looking forward to taking more classes, starting his shifts and running calls to help the community. He also labeled his classmates as an “amazing” group of people.

“They are incredible – hard workers and team players,” he said. “We bonded very quickly.”

Christopher Green, who was chosen by the class to give a speech at the ceremony, agreed. He pointed out that the other five members had gone through prior training together and he was initially concerned about being the odd man out – a fear that quickly went away.

The newest Villages firefighters proudly display their helmets at Eisenhower Recreation Center on Friday afternoon.

“I realized that if you prove yourself to them and show that you have good moral character, good attributes and you’re willing to work hard, they’ll accept you very fast,” said the 24-year-old Green, who hopes to eventually attend paramedic school and then move up to be an engineer/apparatus driver.

That feeling of brotherhood was certainly evident by the attendance of two current firefighters who have been on the job about 14 months, Nick Fatolitis and Bailey Barngrover.

“We’re excited to have them all on and welcome them into the family,” Fatolitis said.

Larry D. Croom

Photos

Printer woes

Some times when you need it most, your printer fails on you. Columnist Barry Evans shares his tale of printer woes.
Suspected thief tracked down at restaurant in The Villages

A suspected thief was tracked down by law enforcement at a restaurant in The Villages.
Lady Lake police nab Wildwood man with 90 grams of marijuana

Lady Lake police nabbed a Wildwood man who had 90 grams of marijuana tucked in three Ziploc bags.
