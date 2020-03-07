Airbnbs violate the The Villages’ policies

To the Editor:

I’ve been a resident of the Village of St. James since June, 2011. During this time, I’ve seen the appearance of Airbnbs being operated out of residents’ homes increase in number. My neighbor across the street from us has been operating one for a few years. This is a clear violation of the “Declaration of Restrictions.” A summary of the DR’s is found on the “Covenants and Restrictions” (C&R) document that I was given to read and keep prior to signing my homeowners contract. Item #13 of this document reads as follows:

#13 – Residential Use Restrictions: Property must be devoted only to single-family residential use. Commercial and or professional activities may not be conducted in any home or on any property.

I’m writing because we are slowly losing the feeling of community that the “village concept” hopes to provide. An example of this occurring is seen in the increasing number of reported restricted deed violations which are coming to light in this publication, on Facebook, and on other forms of social media. This can only have a negative impact on our communities. The “Friendliest Hometown in Florida” could turn into an ugly place if violations are not dealt with in an effective way.

I hold the developers largely responsible for increasing violation complaints because of their unwritten policy of not doing anything until someone complains. They know to do nothing until a complaint arises is better then to strictly enforce their own Declaration of Restrictions.

There you have it. What do we really want to do about it? Only we together, Developer and residents, can decide our ultimate fate.

Glenn Rosazza

Village of St. James