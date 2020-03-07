Democrats allege Sumter County woman victim of voter fraud

Democrats are alleging that a Sumter County woman appears to have been a victim of a false voter registration effort

She was informed by the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections office that a form had been submitted in her name, saying she wished to change her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, said Cathie Hardy, head of the Sumter County Democrat Executive Committee.

The document says the woman was contacted at her home and signed a form presented by an individual who submitted it to the Supervisor of Elections.

This comes on the heels of a report that a woman in Lake County has been charged with 10 felony counts of submitting false voter information. Investigation tied the fraudulent documents to serialized documents issued to the woman by Winter Park-based “Florida First.”

Florida First is a third-party voter registration organization that Lake County Supervisor of elections Alan Hays said in a press conference “has been very cooperative in the investigation.”

The incidents have inspired the Sumter County Democratic Executive Committee to put more focus on their 2020 Voter Protection Effort.

Led by State Committeewoman Cris Andersen, the DEC has set up a boiler room operation at the Party headquarters in Wildwood to monitor the Presidential Preference Primary with a goal of identifying and tackling problems before the general election.

Andersen also advises voters to check their voter registration information on the Supervisor of Elections website, sumterelections.org.

The Florida Democratic Party warned county organizations that problems are expected and set up a division to deal with issues that might arise.

Voters who think their voter information has been changed or who witness problems during the March Presidential Preference Primary or before can report them to the Democratic Party’s Voter Protection Hotline at (833) 368-3352.