Fruitland Park sex offender jailed after failure to register address

A Fruitland Park sex offender was jailed after failing to register his address.

Christopher Michael Cederholm, 39, was being held this weekend at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond following his arrest on a charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

Cederholm had listed an address at 36429 East Drive in Fruitland Park, but law enforcement determined it was too close to a licensed daycare center. Detectives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office began trying to track down Cederholm to discuss the situation.

The detectives successfully located Cederholm on Feb. 25 at Genius Court in Lady Lake, an address he had not registered. A woman also told detectives that Cederholm was using a Facebook profile under the name “Lenny Shoults.” His face is covered in the profile picture.

Cederholm, a tree service worker who was arrested in 2015 in a dispute over a saw, was convicted in 2008 on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior.