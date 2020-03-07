Search
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Sumter County Commission candidate has criminal record in Michigan   

A Republican candidate for the Sumter County Commission spent three days in jail in 2011 after an attack on a law enforcement officer.
Let’s get the anonymous complaint policy changed

A Village of Dunedin woman, in a Letter to the Editor, says it is time to change the policy regarding anonymous complaints.
Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for filling the Earth Fare vacancy

A Water Oak resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for filling the Earth Fare store that stands empty in the development on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Michael William Coury

Mike Coury loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and entertaining people with his music.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Let's get the anonymous complaint policy changed

To the Editor:

Enough is enough! This has gone too far. It is time to band together and have the policy changed. Beautiful yards with beautiful lawn ornaments are lovely to look at than ugly unkempt yards, why isn’t something done with them?  There are so many unsightly lawns around The Villages.
It is time the complaints are to be sent in with a name, not anonymous. Then perhaps the complaints would be legitimate.
So let’s do this – work to get the policy changed and have a name with the complaint.

Jo Villyard
Village of Dunedin

 

Stingy spigots should spark serious reflection on growth

The Villages desperately needs a workforce to support its massive expansion and that workforce needs some place to live. And to have a place to live, those people need water.
Read more
Suspected thief tracked down at restaurant in The Villages

A suspected thief was tracked down by law enforcement at a restaurant in The Villages.
Read more
Lady Lake police nab Wildwood man with 90 grams of marijuana

Lady Lake police nabbed a Wildwood man who had 90 grams of marijuana tucked in three Ziploc bags.
Read more
