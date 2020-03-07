Let’s get the anonymous complaint policy changed

To the Editor:

Enough is enough! This has gone too far. It is time to band together and have the policy changed. Beautiful yards with beautiful lawn ornaments are lovely to look at than ugly unkempt yards, why isn’t something done with them? There are so many unsightly lawns around The Villages.

It is time the complaints are to be sent in with a name, not anonymous. Then perhaps the complaints would be legitimate.

So let’s do this – work to get the policy changed and have a name with the complaint.

Jo Villyard

Village of Dunedin