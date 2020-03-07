Search
Saturday, March 7, 2020
John Prince
Villages officials will take up topic of safety on multi-modal paths

Are the multi-modal paths - which include walkers, joggers, bicyclists and golf carts - as safe as they should be?
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Airbnbs violate The Villages’ policies

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Airbnbs violate The Villages’ policies.
Letters to the Editor

The trolls are sad ladies

A Villager says the two ladies in the golf cart making complaints are “sad.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Retired FDNY firefighter who went through 9/11 enjoying busy life in The Villages

Villager Vincent Tummino founded several Fire Department of New York benevolent organizations and has traveled to Italy more than 70 times since 9/11 in his pursuit of fostering Italian heritage, culture and links between the United States and Italy.

“Growing up in New York in the 1950s was tough for a self-described ’98-pound weakling,” says Vincent Tummino. So, he learned to box. Not only was he able to defend himself, he took on the bullies who were tormenting smaller and younger kids.

“For Christmas, I asked my mother for a punching bag,” he says.

That determination to be self-sufficient and help others was to shape much of his life. At age 25, Tummino joined the Fire Department of New York and retired some 26 years later as a Battalion Firefighter. He was on the ground in the wake of 9/11 and lost a number of FDNY friends and a relative in the attack on the Twin Towers. He also retired from the U.S. Army Reserve with the rank of master sergeant after 27 year of active service.

But it was what he did in-between that has defined him. Part of his life has been to celebrate and promote his heritage. A second-generation Italian, he says, “All my life I was always proud to be an Italian. I think of the hard times. My grandparents had to set sail to a new land and never see their family again.”

His mother’s family came from outside Naples, while his father’s family is from Sicily.
As a 20-year-old, Tummino joined the Knights of Columbus in Staten Island in 1965. Within a year he had risen to 3rd degree and achieved the highest level a year later. Part of his rise he attributes to his ability to organize and motivate people. He was appointed as a blood drive chairman for Staten Island.

“It was the largest blood drive in the history of Staten Island,” he says.

The late Italian President, Carlo Ciampi, accepts a FDNY helmet from Vincent Tummino.

He had a similar experience with ticket sales for a statewide KoC lottery. His council, with 140 members, came in second in the state for two years against councils with up to 4,000 members.

“I had a business strategy,” he smiles.

In 1970, Tummino became a fireman and a part-time entrepreneur. His first venture was a sandwich truck. Then a Carvel Ice Cream franchise. That made enough money for a nice house, a boat and getting married.

“Then I took a holiday from the side businesses,” he says.

The holiday didn’t last long. He bought a Lawn Doctor franchise in New Jersey that soon expanded to a dozen areas. Then he formed a buying group that included surrounding Lawn Doctor franchises.

“Everyone saved a lot of money on supplies because we had the clout of volume buying,” he says.

As for many people, 9/11 changed Tummino’s life. For a number of years, he has been president and on the Board of the FDNY Columbia Association.

“In the ’30s they helped Italian families who lived in the tenements and didn’t read English,” he says. “They had posters and fliers, in Italian, that taught people what to do in case of a fire. Close the doors and windows. Don’t use the elevators. Common sense stuff that was never before given to them in their own language. Of course, the younger people grew up speaking English, so the Association became a benevolent group raising money for scholarships and assisting people in need.”

Vincent Tummino was invested as a Knight of the Order of St. Mark in Venice in 2010. The history of the Order, now ceremonial, dates back to 780.

The events of 9/11 brought the people of Italy and Italian Americans much closer together. Tummino decided to build something positive on the ruins of the terrorist attack. He formed the International Columbia Association (http://www.internationalcolumbia.com/) in 2006, which is associated with the FDNY organization to promote Italian heritage and culture, as well as raise funds for scholarships and assistance.

Since that time, he has made more than 70 trips to Italy as an International Columbia Ambassador. The highlights include being knighted in four cities, feted by regions and the Italian government, and receiving numerous awards on behalf of the Association. He met three popes and had a private audience with Pope John II. The Association also co-sponsors Camp Wonder in Livermore, Calif., for children with extreme skin diseases.

Tummino is also administrator of the Firefighters-EMS Foundation (http://fireemsfoundation.com/), which he founded in 2006. The foundation provides legal and medical support services for fire and EMS personnel, as well as supporting Camp Wonder.

Moving from New York to Florida wasn’t really in the plan.

“After I retired from the fire department, I used to fly or drive down here to play golf for a week or so every year. I was never away from home for more than a week.” he recounts. “I was going to Orlando and since I had cousins here, I thought I’d stop in The Villages to visit.”

At first, he couldn’t find it.

“I’m on 441 and I don’t see any Villages!” he says.

Then, his cousin took him on a tour.

“Wow! On every corner there’s a swimming pool,” he says. “Every two blocks, there’s a golf course.”

Vincent Tummino kneels before Pope John Paul II at a private audience in Rome in 2001.

He rented for a while and in 2013 he bought a home in the Village of Gilchrist.

“It was a model, so the drapes, furniture and everything was included,” he says.

Tummino, known as “Vinny” to his friends, is still a busy guy. In addition to the Columbia Association and being the administrator of Fire-EMS Foundation, he is an usher at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, plays golf several times a week and is busy planning his 75th birthday party.

“It’s a sit-down at a good Italian restaurant with five different foods on a buffet. I’m paying the bill. I don’t much like birthday parties, but I won’t be doing 75 again,” he laughs. “And by the time I’m 85, maybe I won’t care about birthdays.”

John W Prince is a writer and Villager. For more information visit www.HallardPress.com. If you know of someone with a good Story, contact John at John@HallardPress.com.

