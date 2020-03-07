The Tamarind Grove Neighborhood Adult Pool parking lot will be closed in sections for sealcoating Monday, March 9 through Thursday, March 12. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Sterling Heights Recreation Center at 753-4510.
Sealcoating work to take place at Tamarind Grove pool parking lot
