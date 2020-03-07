Search
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Villages-News Editorial
The Villages

Top Story

News

Sumter County Commission candidate has criminal record in Michigan   

A Republican candidate for the Sumter County Commission spent three days in jail in 2011 after an attack on a law enforcement officer.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

The trolls are sad ladies

A Villager says the two ladies in the golf cart making complaints are “sad.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Let's get the anonymous complaint policy changed

A Village of Dunedin woman, in a Letter to the Editor, says it is time to change the policy regarding anonymous complaints.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael William Coury

Mike Coury loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and entertaining people with his music.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Stingy spigots should spark serious reflection on growth

The Villages desperately needs a workforce to support its massive expansion and that workforce needs some place to live. And to have a place to live, those people need water.

Lady Lake Commissioner Ruth Kussard, in a special workshop last week, made a simple, accurate observation: “Water is a precious commodity.”

Lady Lake has already been roped into providing water to a massive 300-unit apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road – in Sumter County.

The apartment complex will be situated at the corner of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, in Sumter County.

But last week, an attorney asked Lady Lake for more water for a developer who wants to put in another 109 houses on an additional 18.23 acres next to the apartment complex, retail development and 100 units of assisted living.

The Villages won’t allow the apartment complex and related development to hook up to its water and sewer infrastructure. In defense of The Villages, it’s a carefully planned community and its Developer knows down to the drop how much water it needs to satisfy its ambitious demands for growth. In short, The Villages has absolutely no intention of providing for “outsiders.”

Ironically, The Villages’ calculated decision to thumb its nose at those folks, could be its downfall in the long run.

The Villages desperately needs people to work in construction, retail, restaurants and the medical field. But it’s become abundantly clear that their affordable living options are few and far between. A recent report showed that 72 percent of people who work in Sumter County live outside the county.

Rachel Beverlin of Wildwood eloquently described the struggle in a recent Op-Ed.

But, back to Lady Lake.

Records show that in 2019, Lady Lake’s average withdrawal of water was 730,193 gallons per day. The town’s Consumptive Use Permit allows 1.118 million gallons per day through the year 2026. Commissioners pointed out that future development is on the horizon within the town limits that includes potential commercial development – all of which will require water and sewer service.

“What the town cannot anticipate is the unknown,” Kussard, a resident of the Village of La Reynalda, said.

Of course, selling water outside the town’s limits could bring in some lucrative surcharges. But at the end of the day, if you don’t have enough water to support your town’s potential growth and its citizens (should we say taxpayers?) you aren’t serving the people who elected you. And those voters don’t live in Sumter County.

So maybe we’re overdue for everyone – The Villages, Lady Lake, Wildwood, Fruitland Park, the counties and others – to get together and develop a long-range-plan to ensure that future needs of all parties are met.

News

Misguided motorist winds up on golf cart path at Colony Boulevard

A misguided motorist wound up on the golf cart path early Friday afternoon at Colony Boulevard in The Villages.
Read more
News

Coronavirus kills handshakes for Villages softball players

The Coronavirus has killed the handshakes after Villages softball games. Villages-News.com's Tony Violanti has the story.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Suspected thief tracked down at restaurant in The Villages

A suspected thief was tracked down by law enforcement at a restaurant in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police nab Wildwood man with 90 grams of marijuana

Lady Lake police nabbed a Wildwood man who had 90 grams of marijuana tucked in three Ziploc bags.
Read more
