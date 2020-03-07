The trolls are sad ladies

To the Editor:

With all the activities there are to enjoy in The Villages, these supposed “ladies in a golf cart” have nothing better to do than ride around with a notebook jotting down every little thing that they can find that isn’t in compliance with The Villages’ rules.

WOW, all I can say is with all that time on their hands, maybe it would be a nice gesture to volunteer at a soup kitchen or at a hospital helping to feed patients that can’t do it themselves. It seems like such a hateful thing to do and for what? They obviously get there kicks from upsetting the apple cart and probably finish there trolling activity with a nice lunch, a good laugh and a new plan of attack as to what village to troll next. This is so sad!

Donna Gustafson

The Villages