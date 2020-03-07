Search
Home Crime
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Meta Minton
59.2 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Villages officials will take up topic of safety on multi-modal paths

Are the multi-modal paths - which include walkers, joggers, bicyclists and golf carts - as safe as they should be?
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Airbnbs violate The Villages’ policies

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Airbnbs violate The Villages’ policies.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The trolls are sad ladies

A Villager says the two ladies in the golf cart making complaints are “sad.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Read More Business

Villager ordered into anger management in attack on husband of more than 50 years

LaVerne Marian Czarnecki

A Villager has been ordered into anger management as the result of an attack on her husband of more than 50 years.

LaVerne Marian Czarnecki, 76, had been arrested Jan. 24 in the attack on her husband in the Village of Silver Lake. Czarnecki spent the evening drinking beer before becoming “combative” and sinking her nails into his skin.

He called police, leading to her arrest. 

“When I get out, I’m going to kill my husband,” she told Lady Lake police. “You tell my husband he is dead for this when I get home.”

In addition to being arrested on a charge of battery, she was arrested for violating a previous order of conditional release.

The Wisconsin native spent 18 days in jail before agreeing to a pre-trial intervention contract that could prevent her from being prosecuted in the case.

The contract calls for her to seek four hours of anger management, seek an alcohol evaluation and follow recommended treatment, seek a mental health evaluation and have no hostile contact with her husband.

Related Articles

News

Villages officials will take up topic of safety on multi-modal paths

Are the multi-modal paths - which include walkers, joggers, bicyclists and golf carts - as safe as they should be?
Read more
News

Democrats allege Sumter County woman victim of voter fraud

Democrats are alleging that a Sumter County woman appears to have been a victim of a false voter registration effort.
Read more
News

Retired FDNY firefighter who went through 9/11 enjoying busy life in The Villages

Villager Vincent Tummino spent 26 years as a New York firefighter and hasn’t slowed down at all since retiring to The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman sentenced in golf cart DUI arrest at town square

A woman has been sentenced in a golf cart DUI arrest at a town square in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager to avoid prosecution in Valentine’s Day attack on gal pal

A Villager will avoid prosecution in a Valentine’s Day attack on his longtime gal pal.
Read more
News

Villagers enjoying special wine-and-food event at Arnold Palmer Invitational

More than 150 Villagers enjoyed the experience of attending the Arnold Palmer Invitational’s Wine and Dine on 9. If you have special photographs or noteworthy news, share it with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
Crime

Fruitland Park sex offender jailed after failure to register address

A Fruitland Park sex offender was jailed after failing to register his address.
Read more
Meta Minton

Latest Posts

News

Villages officials will take up topic of safety on multi-modal paths

Are the multi-modal paths - which include walkers, joggers, bicyclists and golf carts - as safe as they should be?
Read more
News

Democrats allege Sumter County woman victim of voter fraud

Democrats are alleging that a Sumter County woman appears to have been a victim of a false voter registration effort.
Read more
News

Retired FDNY firefighter who went through 9/11 enjoying busy life in The Villages

Villager Vincent Tummino spent 26 years as a New York firefighter and hasn’t slowed down at all since retiring to The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman sentenced in golf cart DUI arrest at town square

A woman has been sentenced in a golf cart DUI arrest at a town square in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Democrats allege Sumter County woman victim of voter fraud

Democrats are alleging that a Sumter County woman appears to have been a victim of a false voter registration effort.
Read more
News

Retired FDNY firefighter who went through 9/11 enjoying busy life in The Villages

Villager Vincent Tummino spent 26 years as a New York firefighter and hasn’t slowed down at all since retiring to The Villages.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Stingy spigots should spark serious reflection on growth

The Villages desperately needs a workforce to support its massive expansion and that workforce needs some place to live. And to have a place to live, those people need water.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Woman sentenced in golf cart DUI arrest at town square

A woman has been sentenced in a golf cart DUI arrest at a town square in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager to avoid prosecution in Valentine’s Day attack on gal pal

A Villager will avoid prosecution in a Valentine’s Day attack on his longtime gal pal.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,009FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,031FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
59.2 ° F
63 °
54 °
39 %
2.2mph
1 %
Sun
68 °
Mon
73 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
71 °

Follow us on Instagram