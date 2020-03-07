Villager ordered into anger management in attack on husband of more than 50 years

A Villager has been ordered into anger management as the result of an attack on her husband of more than 50 years.

LaVerne Marian Czarnecki, 76, had been arrested Jan. 24 in the attack on her husband in the Village of Silver Lake. Czarnecki spent the evening drinking beer before becoming “combative” and sinking her nails into his skin.

He called police, leading to her arrest.

“When I get out, I’m going to kill my husband,” she told Lady Lake police. “You tell my husband he is dead for this when I get home.”

In addition to being arrested on a charge of battery, she was arrested for violating a previous order of conditional release.

The Wisconsin native spent 18 days in jail before agreeing to a pre-trial intervention contract that could prevent her from being prosecuted in the case.

The contract calls for her to seek four hours of anger management, seek an alcohol evaluation and follow recommended treatment, seek a mental health evaluation and have no hostile contact with her husband.