Villagers enjoying special wine-and-food event at Arnold Palmer Invitational

More than 150 Villagers enjoyed the experience of attending the Arnold Palmer Invitational’s Wine and Dine on 9.

Considered a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience by the Villagers, the event is held at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando. It allows guests to indulge in wine and food samples while observing play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the course’s ninth hole. The wine-and-dine event occurs annually toward the end of the week-long tournament.

