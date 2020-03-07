Villages firefighters battle blaze at Oakland Hills residence

Multiple crews from The Villages Public Safety Department scrambled to battle a fire in Oakland Hills late Saturday afternoon.

The blaze, at a residence in 7600 block of County Road 109G, was reported at 5:07 p.m. and when firefighters arrived a short time, they found flames coming from a shed located just outside the manufactured home.

The shed was heavily damaged in the blaze, while some of the siding on the home near the detached structure was burned. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the blaze hasn’t yet been determined.