Villages officials will take up topic of safety on multi-modal paths

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday morning will discuss safety on the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

The topic will be discussed when members meet at 8:30 a.m. at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing. The meeting is open to the public.

Community Development District 8 Supervisor Dennis Hayes, who serves on the Project Wide Advisory Committee, has urged that body to take a look at safety on the multi-modal paths, which serve as a critical mode of transportation in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Hayes said he has heard concerns from residents in the wake of a Jan. 25 accident that saw New York bicyclist Ellen Difazio taken by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The 62-year-old, who was wearing a helmet, was riding her bicycle on the multi-modal path that parallels Buena Vista Boulevard when she was struck by a 2015 Yamaha golf cart driven by 71-year-old Angela Klyne Eliosoff, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages. Eliosoff, who was following the bicycle, made a turn too wide, collided with the curb, overcorrected and then ran over the bicycle.

PWAC oversees amenities and infrastructure south of County Road 466.