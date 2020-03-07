Woman sentenced in golf cart DUI arrest at town square

A woman has been sentenced in a golf cart DUI arrest at a town square in The Villages.

Shelley Anne Dymond, 48, has been placed on probation for three years following her Feb. 8 arrest at Spanish Springs Town Square. She spent 19 days in the Lake County Jail.

Hours before her night on the town, Dymond posted photos of herself on Facebook.

A few hours after her social media posts, Dymond began traveling in the wrong direction when a Lady Lake police officer spotted her and ordered her to stop. It appeared Dymond had been drinking and she said she had consumed four beers, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An open can of Keystone Light beer was found in the cupholder of the golf cart. A cooler on the floorboard of the golf cart was found to contain three more unopened cans of Keystone Light beer.

Other officers had arrived on the scene and Dymond began “screaming” at them. She was asked to perform field sobriety exercises, but she placed her hands in front of herself and said she was going to jail “anyway,” the report said. She refused to provide a breath sample. A check revealed her driver’s license has been revoked and she has been classified as a habitual offender.