89-year-old Villager ordered into anger management after attack at assisted living

An 89-year-old Villager has been ordered into anger management after an attack on his wife at a local assisted living facility.

Paul Cameron Holman, who owns a home in the Village of Sunset Pointe, was taken into custody Dec. 12 at Trinity Springs Assisted Living in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Management at the facility contacted law enforcement after Holman’s wife of 14 years suffered an injury that required medical attention from the nursing staff.

She told police that Holman was angry with her because she left for a few days due to him “being verbally abusive with her,” the report said. When she returned to their apartment at the facility, he began yelling at her for “leaving without telling him.” He pushed her, causing her to fall and suffer a cut on her left leg below the knee.

Holman was arrested on a charge of battery.

Last week in Sumter County Court, he was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract. It calls on him to undergo 12 hours of anger management training, seek a mental health evaluation and have no violent contact with his wife. If he lives up to the terms of the contract, the battery charge will be dismissed.