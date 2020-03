To the Editor:

The world is full of hate. It doesn’t need Ed McGinty! His first thought every morning is how much he hates President Trump! Does it make him feel better spreading his hate?

I sincerely believe he hates himself. As the saying goes, “Misery loves company.”

A word of advice Ed, try channeling all that negative energy into something positive.

Relax, there are many positive, enjoyable activities in America’s Friendliest Hometown!

Jake Gleeson

Village of Mallory Square