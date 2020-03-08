Filipino-American Club celebrates Valentine’s Day with extravagant ball

Members of the Filipino-American Club came together last month to enjoy a Valentine’s Ball together.

The event, which was held at the Eisenhower Recreation Center on Feb. 17, was highly attended. It was emceed by Tita Dumagsa, of the Village of Fenney.

The ball was organized by a committee that put a great deal of work. That group included Manolita Ocampo, of the Village of Pine Ridge; Melissa Esteva, of the Village of Mira Mesa; Chairperson Ruby Chanco, of the Village of Briar Meadow; and Dumagsa.