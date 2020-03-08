Search
Home News
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Larry D. Croom
61 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Officials in The Villages will be briefed on the status of Coronavirus

Officials in The Villages will be briefed this week on the status of Coronavirus in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty is full of hate

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident suggests Villager Ed McGinty is full of hate.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How to replace the trolls

A Villager suggests that Villagers with professional training could replace the trolls. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Maxine “Max” Elizabeth Lavin

Max Lavin’s best years were those in retirement, living life carefree in DelWebb Spruce Creek and The Villages where she loved listening to music, dancing, enjoying live shows, playing tennis, golf and shopping.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Read More Business

Filipino-American Club celebrates Valentine’s Day with extravagant ball

Members of the Filipino-American Club came together last month to enjoy a Valentine’s Ball together.

Members of the organizing committee for the Filipino-American Club’s recent Valentine’s Ball included, from left, Manolita Ocampo, Melissa Esteva, Chairperson Ruby Chanco and Tita Dumagsa.

The event, which was held at the Eisenhower Recreation Center on Feb. 17, was highly attended. It was emceed by Tita Dumagsa, of the Village of Fenney.

The ball was organized by a committee that put a great deal of work. That group included Manolita Ocampo, of the Village of Pine Ridge; Melissa Esteva, of the Village of Mira Mesa; Chairperson Ruby Chanco, of the Village of Briar Meadow; and Dumagsa.

Related Articles

News

Officials in The Villages will be briefed on the status of Coronavirus

Officials in The Villages will be briefed this week on the status of Coronavirus in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Man who left woman to die at Brownwood hits hurdle in bankruptcy case

A man who left a woman to die in 2017 after she fell from a golf cart after a night of drinking in The Villages has hit a snag in his bankruptcy case.
Read more
News

Leesburg eyes political self-preservation to guard against takeover by The Villages

In a move that can be attributed to massive growth from The Villages and other large communities, Leesburg commissioners are considering a plan to change the way they are elected.
Read more
Crime

89-year-old Villager ordered into anger management after attack at assisted living

An 89-year-old Villager has been ordered into anger management after an attack on his wife at a local assisted living facility.
Read more
News

New parking facility offers more than 300 spots at Sumter Historic Courthouse

Sumter County opened the new Sumter County Historic Courthouse parking facility last week with a ribbon-cutting.
Read more
News

Hearing Loss Association of America-Central Florida hosting skull-based surgeon

The Hearing Loss Association of America-Central Florida is preparing for its next meeting at the Churchill Street Recreation Center.
Read more
News

Summerfield church hosting ‘The Singin’ 60s!’ to benefit building fund

New Bethel Community Church in Summerfield is preparing to host a night of song, comedy, clogging and more.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Monday, March 9

MPiRE Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Scooter The DJ Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Think Big Band Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
News

Officials in The Villages will be briefed on the status of Coronavirus

Officials in The Villages will be briefed this week on the status of Coronavirus in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Man who left woman to die at Brownwood hits hurdle in bankruptcy case

A man who left a woman to die in 2017 after she fell from a golf cart after a night of drinking in The Villages has hit a snag in his bankruptcy case.
Read more
News

Leesburg eyes political self-preservation to guard against takeover by The Villages

In a move that can be attributed to massive growth from The Villages and other large communities, Leesburg commissioners are considering a plan to change the way they are elected.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Man who left woman to die at Brownwood hits hurdle in bankruptcy case

A man who left a woman to die in 2017 after she fell from a golf cart after a night of drinking in The Villages has hit a snag in his bankruptcy case.
Read more
News

Leesburg eyes political self-preservation to guard against takeover by The Villages

In a move that can be attributed to massive growth from The Villages and other large communities, Leesburg commissioners are considering a plan to change the way they are elected.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Governor goes after coalition director accused of living high on taxpayers’ dime

Gov. Ron DeSantis has unleashed the dogs on a coalition and its director who apparently lived lavishly on the taxpayers' dime.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man who left woman to die at Brownwood hits hurdle in bankruptcy case

A man who left a woman to die in 2017 after she fell from a golf cart after a night of drinking in The Villages has hit a snag in his bankruptcy case.
Read more
Crime

89-year-old Villager ordered into anger management after attack at assisted living

An 89-year-old Villager has been ordered into anger management after an attack on his wife at a local assisted living facility.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,014FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,031FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
61 ° F
65 °
57 °
67 %
1.3mph
1 %
Mon
70 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
71 °

Follow us on Instagram