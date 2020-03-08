Search
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Staff Report
The Villages

Florida Health Department issues bulletin for cruise ship passengers

The Florida Health Department has issued and important bulletin for cruise ship passengers.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Airbnbs violate The Villages' policies

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Airbnbs violate The Villages’ policies.
Letters to the Editor

The trolls are sad ladies

A Villager says the two ladies in the golf cart making complaints are “sad.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Florida Health Department issues bulletin for cruise ship passengers

The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who traveled on a river cruise on the Nile River in Egypt in February 2020 to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States. Several passengers in the United States recently developed symptoms and have been confirmed to be infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including two presumptive positive cases in Florida. 

The Department has been made aware that persons who were on tours in Egypt, Israel and Jordan between Feb. 4-18 may have been exposed to COVID-19. Persons who traveled to these areas and have become sick are advised to stay home and isolated from others for the duration of their illness. Before seeking medical care, individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their nearest county health department.

Twelve crew members aboard a cruise ship on the Nile were placed in isolation on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to a report in the New York Times. The crew members were asymptomatic, meaning they had no signs of illness, and the ship was moved to a remote stretch of river, 15 miles from the tourist hub of Luxor, to be disinfected.

For self-isolation guidelines, visit: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/need-to-know/Self-Isolation.html

For more information regarding what travelers need to know, visit: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/travel-notice.html

In addition, please visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/all-county-locations.html to locate and obtain contact information for your local county health department.

COVID-19 is spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

News

Villages officials will take up topic of safety on multi-modal paths

Are the multi-modal paths - which include walkers, joggers, bicyclists and golf carts - as safe as they should be?
News

Democrats allege Sumter County woman victim of voter fraud

Democrats are alleging that a Sumter County woman appears to have been a victim of a false voter registration effort.
News

Retired FDNY firefighter who went through 9/11 enjoying busy life in The Villages

Villager Vincent Tummino spent 26 years as a New York firefighter and hasn’t slowed down at all since retiring to The Villages.
Crime

Woman sentenced in golf cart DUI arrest at town square

A woman has been sentenced in a golf cart DUI arrest at a town square in The Villages.
Crime

Villager to avoid prosecution in Valentine's Day attack on gal pal

A Villager will avoid prosecution in a Valentine’s Day attack on his longtime gal pal.
Crime

Villager ordered into anger management in attack on husband of more than 50 years

A Villager has been ordered into anger management as the result of an attack on her husband of more than 50 years.
News

Villagers enjoying special wine-and-food event at Arnold Palmer Invitational

More than 150 Villagers enjoyed the experience of attending the Arnold Palmer Invitational’s Wine and Dine on 9. If you have special photographs or noteworthy news, share it with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Staff Report

News

Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Sunday, March 8

5.0.1. Band Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Steve Hogie Band Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Smokin’ Torpedoes Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
News

News

News

News

Opinions

Opinions

Stingy spigots should spark serious reflection on growth

The Villages desperately needs a workforce to support its massive expansion and that workforce needs some place to live. And to have a place to live, those people need water.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Woman sentenced in golf cart DUI arrest at town square

A woman has been sentenced in a golf cart DUI arrest at a town square in The Villages.
Crime

Villager to avoid prosecution in Valentine's Day attack on gal pal

A Villager will avoid prosecution in a Valentine’s Day attack on his longtime gal pal.
