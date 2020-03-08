Florida Health Department issues bulletin for cruise ship passengers

The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who traveled on a river cruise on the Nile River in Egypt in February 2020 to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States. Several passengers in the United States recently developed symptoms and have been confirmed to be infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including two presumptive positive cases in Florida.

The Department has been made aware that persons who were on tours in Egypt, Israel and Jordan between Feb. 4-18 may have been exposed to COVID-19. Persons who traveled to these areas and have become sick are advised to stay home and isolated from others for the duration of their illness. Before seeking medical care, individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their nearest county health department.

Twelve crew members aboard a cruise ship on the Nile were placed in isolation on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to a report in the New York Times. The crew members were asymptomatic, meaning they had no signs of illness, and the ship was moved to a remote stretch of river, 15 miles from the tourist hub of Luxor, to be disinfected.

For self-isolation guidelines, visit: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/need-to-know/Self-Isolation.html

For more information regarding what travelers need to know, visit: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/travel-notice.html

In addition, please visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/all-county-locations.html to locate and obtain contact information for your local county health department.

COVID-19 is spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.