Governor goes after coalition director accused of living high on taxpayers’ dime

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the Department of Children and Families has filed a lawsuit in the circuit court of the Second Judicial Circuit against the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (FCADV), as well as the organization’s executive leadership and board members. Former Chief Executive Officer, Tiffany Carr, who is at the center of the ongoing investigation into FCADV’s overcompensation practices, is included as a defendant.

Carr was paid more than $7.5 million over three years, and here have been revelations that the coalition allowed Carr to pad her paid time off and cash it in for more than $4 million.

She and the organization are facing numerous claims of fraud and misuse of tax dollars.

“The recent revelations regarding the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence are alarming and disturbing,” DeSantis said. “The Coalition’s deliberate abuse of state dollars, inexcusable lack of transparency and calculated breach of public trust is untenable. We will continue with our efforts to ensure those involved are held accountable for their actions, while also ensuring that survivors are being provided with proper care and support.”

We applaud the governor and Attorney General Ashley Moody, who have shown they will aggressively work to right this apparent mockery of the state. Their actions should serve as a warning to those who would consider similar behavior.

For a PDF copy of the lawsuit filed, click HERE.