Sunday, March 8, 2020
Villages-News Editorial
Florida Health Department issues bulletin for cruise ship passengers

The Florida Health Department has issued and important bulletin for cruise ship passengers.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty is full of hate

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident suggests Villager Ed McGinty is full of hate.
Letters to the Editor

How to replace the trolls

A Villager suggests that Villagers with professional training could replace the trolls. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Maxine “Max” Elizabeth Lavin

Max Lavin’s best years were those in retirement, living life carefree in DelWebb Spruce Creek and The Villages where she loved listening to music, dancing, enjoying live shows, playing tennis, golf and shopping.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Governor goes after coalition director accused of living high on taxpayers’ dime

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the Department of Children and Families has filed a lawsuit in the circuit court of the Second Judicial Circuit against the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (FCADV), as well as the organization’s executive leadership and board members. Former Chief Executive Officer, Tiffany Carr, who is at the center of the ongoing investigation into FCADV’s overcompensation practices, is included as a defendant.

Carr was paid more than $7.5 million over three years, and here have been revelations that the coalition allowed Carr to pad her paid time off and cash it in for more than $4 million.

She and the organization are facing numerous claims of fraud and misuse of tax dollars.

“The recent revelations regarding the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence are alarming and disturbing,” DeSantis said. “The Coalition’s deliberate abuse of state dollars, inexcusable lack of transparency and calculated breach of public trust is untenable. We will continue with our efforts to ensure those involved are held accountable for their actions, while also ensuring that survivors are being provided with proper care and support.”

We applaud the governor and Attorney General Ashley Moody, who have shown they will aggressively work to right this apparent mockery of the state. Their actions should serve as a warning to those who would consider similar behavior.

For a PDF copy of the lawsuit filed, click HERE.

Villages-News Editorial

