Hearing Loss Association of America-Central Florida hosting skull-based surgeon

The Hearing Loss Association of America-Central Florida is preparing for its next meeting at the Churchill Street Recreation Center.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, April 7 in the Triple Crown Room. It will begin at 1 p.m. and last for about an hour and a half.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Kyle Allen with Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance. His presentation will be titled “What’s New with Cochlear Implants.”

Allen is an Otologist, neurotologist and skull-based surgeon in Tampa. He graduated in 2006 from Tulane University School of Medicine and was elected a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, a national organization of outstanding medical school students.

Allen did his post-graduate residency training in otolaryngology – head and neck surgery – at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He is board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology.

Allen completed his two-year fellowship in otology, neurotology and skull-base surgery in June 2013 at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and then joined Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance Center.

The Triple Crown room is looped for hearing assistance. Those with questions can contact Jan Sharp at (352) 751-4532 or Dr. Laura Pratesi at drlaura@citrushearing.com.