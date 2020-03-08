Search
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Larry D. Croom
61 F
The Villages

Officials in The Villages will be briefed on the status of Coronavirus

Officials in The Villages will be briefed this week on the status of Coronavirus in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Ed McGinty is full of hate

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident suggests Villager Ed McGinty is full of hate.
How to replace the trolls

A Villager suggests that Villagers with professional training could replace the trolls. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Maxine “Max” Elizabeth Lavin

Max Lavin’s best years were those in retirement, living life carefree in DelWebb Spruce Creek and The Villages where she loved listening to music, dancing, enjoying live shows, playing tennis, golf and shopping.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Leesburg eyes political self-preservation to guard against takeover by The Villages

In a move that can be attributed to massive growth from The Villages and other large communities, Leesburg commissioners are considering a plan to change the way they are elected.

Commissioners will consider an ordinance Monday night that could drastically alter the face of the government body but clearly is designed to prevent any one community, group or developer from “taking over” the commission.

This map shows property that was annexed into the city in February for future Villages development.

The ordinance, which calls for a referendum question to be placed on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot, would start the process of the city switching to commissioners elected from five distinct districts instead of the current makeup of three from districts and two at-large representatives. It would require a change to the city’s charter and would prohibit any one group from obtaining a three-person majority on the commission by getting both at-large candidates elected from their areas or communities.

The first reading of the ordinance was held two weeks ago – on the same night the commission approved five ordinances paving the way for The Villages to expand the massive retirement community into the city. That expansion eventually will include thousands of homes located in various parcels near the Florida Turnpike and the Villages of Southern Oaks in Sumter County.

Leesburg Mayor Elise Dennison

“I’m not naming names, but I’m telling you that this is something we seriously have to look at in this city,” Dennison said, “because it happened in Fruitland Park. It happened in Sumter County where one individual group of people has taken over the commission. This is to prevent anybody from taking over the commission and that’s all I have to say about this.”

While she didn’t come out and say it, Dennison clearly was referring to The Villages, which gained approval to move in Fruitland Park in 2013 and has built the large majority of its homes in Sumter County, where growth is continuing today at a rapid pace and could reach all the way to Bushnell as the community nearly doubles in size.

Fruitland Park currently has two Villages residents – John Mobilian and Patrick DeGrave – on its commission and Mayor Chris Cheshire, who owns a medical practice in the community. But none of those commissioners are viewed as candidates connected to The Villages Developer.

A much different scenario, however, exists in Sumter County where three commissioners – Al Butler, Steve Printz and Don Burgess – clearly are considered Developer candidates, as is Doug Gilpin, who works for major Villages supplier T&D Concrete. All of the commissioners, including Gary Breeden from the southern end of the county, are under fire because they approved a 25 percent tax increase last year despite the objections of many Villagers and others from throughout the county.

Butler, Printz and Burgess are up for re-election this year and all three are facing challengers who don’t appear to be connected to the Developer. A Political Action Committee, Fair Government for Sumter, formed and has taken aim at the three incumbents. And the Reverse One Sumter initiative was launched in an effort to eliminate countywide voting for commissioners and once again have them chosen by voters from their individual districts.

Man who left woman to die at Brownwood hits hurdle in bankruptcy case

A man who left a woman to die in 2017 after she fell from a golf cart after a night of drinking in The Villages has hit a snag in his bankruptcy case.
89-year-old Villager ordered into anger management after attack at assisted living

An 89-year-old Villager has been ordered into anger management after an attack on his wife at a local assisted living facility.
New parking facility offers more than 300 spots at Sumter Historic Courthouse

Sumter County opened the new Sumter County Historic Courthouse parking facility last week with a ribbon-cutting.
Filipino-American Club celebrates Valentine’s Day with extravagant ball

Members of the Filipino-American Club came together last month to enjoy a Valentine’s Ball together.
Hearing Loss Association of America-Central Florida hosting skull-based surgeon

The Hearing Loss Association of America-Central Florida is preparing for its next meeting at the Churchill Street Recreation Center.
Summerfield church hosting ‘The Singin’ 60s!’ to benefit building fund

New Bethel Community Church in Summerfield is preparing to host a night of song, comedy, clogging and more.
Live square entertainment for Monday, March 9

MPiRE Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Scooter The DJ Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Think Big Band Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Governor goes after coalition director accused of living high on taxpayers’ dime

Gov. Ron DeSantis has unleashed the dogs on a coalition and its director who apparently lived lavishly on the taxpayers' dime.
Read more
