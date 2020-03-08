Search
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Staff Report
Florida Health Department issues bulletin for cruise ship passengers

The Florida Health Department has issued and important bulletin for cruise ship passengers.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

How to replace the trolls

A Villager suggests that Villagers with professional training could replace the trolls. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Villager blames gate for $900 in damage to luxury car

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident describes damage to his luxury automobile caused at a problematic gate in The Villages.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Maxine “Max” Elizabeth Lavin

Max Lavin’s best years were those in retirement, living life carefree in DelWebb Spruce Creek and The Villages where she loved listening to music, dancing, enjoying live shows, playing tennis, golf and shopping.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Maxine “Max” Elizabeth Lavin

Maxine Lavin

Maxine “Max” Elizabeth Lavin, 85, of Lady Lake, Florida was granted peace from her struggle with ALS on March 7, 2020 at The Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield, FL.

Max was born in Cincinnati, Ohio a daughter of the late Leonard and Florence Schaefer. Max enjoyed many years working as a secretary in various firms throughout Ohio before moving to Fairfax, Virginia with her husband, Glenn Uthe, and finishing up her career as a legal secretary. Max’s best years were those in retirement, living life carefree in DelWebb Spruce Creek and The Villages where she loved listening to music, dancing, enjoying live shows, playing tennis, golf and shopping. Max and her husband, Glenn, raised a family of five children.

Following her husband’s death, Max spent the last 12 years of her life being married to her devoted and loving second husband, Don Lavin, who fearlessly and loyally helped her continue to live her life to the fullest even as her ALS symptoms progressed. She will be remembered by all as one who seized life with courage, gusto and passion.

Maxine is survived by her husband, Donald  Lavin and daughters, Suzanne Mary Leuenberger and her husband Rick of  Cleveland, OH and Barbara Ann Rubino and her husband Mike of  Glen Allen, VA and sons, Michael Glenn Uthe and his wife Jean of Chardon, OH, Christopher Allen Uthe and his wife Kim of Greensboro, NC, David Bryan Uthe and his wife Rosemarie of  Ashtabula, OH and step-daughter, Linda Marie Zabron of Hamburg, NY and step-sons, Richard Michael Lavin and his wife Kathy of Carrollton, TX and David Charles Lavin and his wife Michelle of Berwyn, PA.  She has 22 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159 on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 5:00 PM. Inurnment will be at The Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Obituaries

Richard Burl Fewell

Richard Fewell's hobbies were scuba diving, sailing, hiking, and golf.
Obituaries

Michael William Coury

Mike Coury loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and entertaining people with his music.
Obituaries

Jack Mitchell

Jack Mitchell’s hobbies included his love for fishing, dove hunting, telling elaborate stories, watching old westerns and was a devoted Florida Gator fan.
Obituaries

Milton L. “Fred” Frederiksen

Fred Frederiksen retired after 30 years from Illinois Bell / Ameritech / AT&T and moved to The Villages in 1999.
Obituaries

Donna M. Whitney

Donna Whitney loved cross stitch, knitted many sweaters, enjoyed playing bridge and taking cruise trips.
Obituaries

Mary Ann Moser

Mary Ann Moser retired to The Villages after teaching in the Toledo Public Schools for many years.
Staff Report

News

Villages officials will take up topic of safety on multi-modal paths

Are the multi-modal paths - which include walkers, joggers, bicyclists and golf carts - as safe as they should be?
News

Democrats allege Sumter County woman victim of voter fraud

Democrats are alleging that a Sumter County woman appears to have been a victim of a false voter registration effort.
Photos

Crime

Crime

Woman sentenced in golf cart DUI arrest at town square

A woman has been sentenced in a golf cart DUI arrest at a town square in The Villages.
Crime

Villager to avoid prosecution in Valentine’s Day attack on gal pal

A Villager will avoid prosecution in a Valentine’s Day attack on his longtime gal pal.
