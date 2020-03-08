Maxine “Max” Elizabeth Lavin, 85, of Lady Lake, Florida was granted peace from her struggle with ALS on March 7, 2020 at The Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield, FL.

Max was born in Cincinnati, Ohio a daughter of the late Leonard and Florence Schaefer. Max enjoyed many years working as a secretary in various firms throughout Ohio before moving to Fairfax, Virginia with her husband, Glenn Uthe, and finishing up her career as a legal secretary. Max’s best years were those in retirement, living life carefree in DelWebb Spruce Creek and The Villages where she loved listening to music, dancing, enjoying live shows, playing tennis, golf and shopping. Max and her husband, Glenn, raised a family of five children.

Following her husband’s death, Max spent the last 12 years of her life being married to her devoted and loving second husband, Don Lavin, who fearlessly and loyally helped her continue to live her life to the fullest even as her ALS symptoms progressed. She will be remembered by all as one who seized life with courage, gusto and passion.

Maxine is survived by her husband, Donald Lavin and daughters, Suzanne Mary Leuenberger and her husband Rick of Cleveland, OH and Barbara Ann Rubino and her husband Mike of Glen Allen, VA and sons, Michael Glenn Uthe and his wife Jean of Chardon, OH, Christopher Allen Uthe and his wife Kim of Greensboro, NC, David Bryan Uthe and his wife Rosemarie of Ashtabula, OH and step-daughter, Linda Marie Zabron of Hamburg, NY and step-sons, Richard Michael Lavin and his wife Kathy of Carrollton, TX and David Charles Lavin and his wife Michelle of Berwyn, PA. She has 22 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159 on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 5:00 PM. Inurnment will be at The Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.